Suspect arrested after police said witness to crime was stabbed

One person has been arrested after a robbery that ended with a witness being stabbed.

Around 12:20 p.m. on Tuesday, police said a man entered a business in the area of Richmond Street and Oxford Street East, and left without paying for items that he picked up inside.

According to police, the suspect was confronted by a member of the public, who was stabbed in the altercation that ensued.

On Wednesday, officers were told the suspect wanted in relation to Tuesday's incident may be in the 500 block of Ridout Street near Dufferin Avenue.

When officers arrived, the man tried to flee from police and a conducted energy weapon was used to stop him.

A 30-year-old man from Toronto was charged with several offense and police seized two folding knives, a canister of coyote spray and a canister of "choking and stinging" gas.

The 60-year-old man who was stabbed is still in hospital in good condition.

— With files from CTV News London's Bailey Shakyaver