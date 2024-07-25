Poilievre takes on crime, drugs, word terminology, and the media in London, Ont.
Federal Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre's tour through London Thursday focussed on justice and outrage over safe supply, and the term 'safe supply' itself.
Poilievre chose a playground in Old East Village (OEV) to spread his 'Stop the Crime' message.
"Jail, not bail, for repeat violent offenders who will no longer be eligible for bail, house arrest, probation, or parole," he said. "We will secure our borders with high-powered scanners... That will ensure that shipping containers can no longer bring drugs and guns in and stolen cars out."
Aiming at the prime minister, Poilievre cited new Statistics Canada data on crime.
He also brought up the death of Breanna Broadfoot, just one day after family and friends held a vigil in London.
Police say the 17 year old was a victim of intimate partner violence.
CTV News London revealed Wednesday that the suspect in her death had been previously arrested.
"She is just the latest victim of the radical NDP catch-and-release justice system," he said.
Poilievre's visit to London comes just 10 days after Police Chief Thai Truong held a news conference on the growing concern about safe supply drugs on the streets.
"Diverted safe supply is being resold into our community," said Truong on July 16. "It's being trafficked into other communities, and it is being used as currency in exchange for fentanyl, fuelling the drug trade."
That same day, the head of the London Intercommunity Health Centre stated he is willing to work with police and other agencies to better manage safe supply.
However, when CTV News London asked Pollievre if he'd support finding a compromise, he instead challenged this writer, and the media in general, for using the term 'safe supply' in reporting.
It is a label used by police and multiple social agencies that Poilievre takes issue with.
"You're just being force-fed talking points by the authorities who caused the problem in the first place,” he said during a three-minute back-and-forth conversation, where Poilievre quizzed this writer on his knowledge of the OEV area and drug concerns. (This writer informed him of his former residence steps away from the news conference site.)
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre hosted meet and greet at United Supermarket in London, Ont. on July 25, 2024. (Joel Merritt/CTV News London) After a repeated ask, Poilievre did answer the question by reiterating his plan for those battling addictions, "We need to lock up hardened criminals. We need treatment and recovery. We need to ban hard drugs. Am I going to give more money to these agencies that have caused the crisis? No!"
The city councillor who represents OEV listened closely to Poilierve's platform for crime.
Later, Susan Stevenson acknowledged she firmly backed the plan even if some of her constituents, which include multiple agencies, would not concur.
"I agree with everything. I do think that it's being shown now that safer supply is causing negative impacts for public safety," said Stevenson.
Later in the day, Poilieve visited supporters at a north London grocery store, United Supermarket.
In an opening speech that was also translated into Mandarin, Poilievre reiterated many of his platform promises, such as "axe the tax" and "jail not bail for violent criminals."
Many attendees were holding "Ban the Drugs" signs as Poilievre alleged that the federal Liberals and NDP are moving towards decriminalizing hard drugs.
—With files from CTV London's Joel Merritt
BREAKING Scotiabank suffers direct deposit outage on pay day
Scotiabank has acknowledged technical difficulties affecting direct deposits as clients report missed payments Friday morning. On Friday morning, the bank's client services phone line was playing an automated message assuring customers that work was underway to rectify the outage.
Canada Soccer head investigating 'systemic ethical shortcoming' amid spying scandal
Canada Soccer chief executive officer Kevin Blue said he was investigating a potential 'systemic ethical shortcoming' within the program but has not considered pulling the women's soccer team from the Paris Olympics due to a drone spying scandal.
Suspected train sabotage, bad weather dampen spirits ahead of Paris opening ceremony
The Paris Olympics are getting off to a rough start, with suspected acts of sabotage targeting France's flagship high-speed rail network.
Elon Musk's estranged daughter calls out his 'entirely fake' claims about her childhood
Vivian Jenna Wilson, Elon Musk's estranged daughter, publicly refuted several recent anti-trans statements her Tesla CEO and X owner father has made about her.
At least 4 buildings burned at Jasper Park Lodge, others damaged: Fairmont memo
The Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge said Thursday afternoon most of its structures are "standing and intact," including its iconic main lodge.
'She led it the whole way': 18-year-old B.C. woman leads hikers to safety in Jasper National Park
As fire threatened people in Jasper National Park, Colleen Knull sprung into action.
'Catastrophic' situation 'cannot continue': Open letter from Trudeau, other PMs calling for Gaza ceasefire
Prime ministers of Canada, New Zealand and Australia released a letter renewing calls for an “urgent ceasefire” in Gaza on Friday morning.
Arson attacks cause chaos before start of Olympics in Paris, thwarting athletes' travel
Arsonists attacked the French high-speed rail network early Friday, paralyzing travel to Paris from across the rest of France and Europe for some 800,000 people, including Olympic athletes heading to the grand opening ceremony of the Games in the evening.
Saskatchewan First Nation lifts 17-year long water advisory
After 17 years, residents of Star Blanket Cree Nation can breathe a sigh of relief when turning on their taps.
