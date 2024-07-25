Bat from Grey-Bruce tests positive for rabies

Grey Bruce Public Health (GBPH) is advising the public to be vigilant about the risk of rabies after a bat tested positive for the viral disease.

This animal rabies case is the first in Grey-Bruce this year.

GBPH submitted the little brown bat for testing earlier this week, as part of its investigation into a potential human exposure. The person involved is receiving post-exposure treatment, which will prevent a rabies infection.

“While the risk of acquiring rabies locally remains very low, this case confirms the presence of the rabies virus in Grey-Bruce and highlights the importance of avoiding contact with wildlife and taking other steps to prevent animal bites and scratches,” said Andrew Barton, a senior public health manager and manager of GBPH’s Environmental Health program.

Human cases of rabies are very rare in Ontario, with the province’s last domestic case of human rabies occurring in 1967.

In 2023, there were 56 confirmed wildlife rabies cases in Ontario, with the vast majority involving bats.

Some tips to protect yourself against rabies include staying away from wild animals, have your pets vaccinated for rabies, and ‘bat-proof’ you home by tightening screens, sealing holes, and closing doors tightly.