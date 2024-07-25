The Crouch Neighbourhood Resource Centre hopes to expand its volunteer base with this OTF grant

A $94,600 grant to a London non-profit will help boost it’s volunteer program – The Crouch Neighbourhood Resource Centre (CNRC) met with a representative of MPP Teresa Armstrong on Saturday to announce the Resilient Communities Fund grant that they received from the province’s Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF).

“I am thrilled to see this support for the Crouch Neighbourhood Resource Centre from the Ontario Trillium Foundation,” said Teresa Armstrong, MPP for London—Fanshawe. “The CNRC is the heart of this community offering so many services and none of it would be possible without the amazing efforts of volunteers. This investment to empower our community through enhanced volunteer programs is truly commendable. This funding will significantly enhance their impact, fostering a stronger, more connected Hamilton Road neighbourhood. Congratulations!”

Services offered at CNRC work together to foster community resilience and well-being – providing basic needs supports, help with navigating services in housing, mental health, government forms and more, as well as offering a year round tax clinic.

CNRC intends to use the funds to bolster its volunteer program through comprehensive research, development of new strategies, and the implementation of a formal volunteer program. This investment will directly impact the community that CNRC services, the Hamilton Road neighbourhood.

"This grant represents another significant milestone for our organization,” said Angi Woodcock, Executive Director of Crouch Neighbourhood Resource Centre. “With the support of the Resilient Communities Fund, we are poised to elevate our volunteer program to new heights, ensuring that we can better serve the Hamilton Road neighbourhood and beyond."