One person dead following stabbing in Sarnia

An early morning stabbing in Sarnia has left one person dead.

Police say that they were called to a residence on Queen Street south of Talfourd Street just before 5:00 a.m. for a reported stabbing.

Upon arrival, the victim was located deceased. A second person was taken into custody. Police are actively investigating, but do not believe that there is any threat to public safety, and say that there are no other suspects.

Police will be on scene for some time today. Queen Street is open to traffic.