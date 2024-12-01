Snow squall watch in effect for London and parts of Middlesex County

A snow squall watch is in effect for London, Parkhill and eastern Middlesex County today – with a large weather system dumping several feet of snow across the northern half of the region over the weekend.

Late this afternoon or early this evening, Environment Canada is projecting a snow event that will dump more than 30cm of snow by Tuesday morning. Highest amounts of snow are projected to remain north of Highways 401 and 402.

Snowfall amounts will vary greatly from region to region, however drivers should prepare for rapidly changing travel conditions.

North of the Forest City, from Huron and Perth all the way to Bruce County, a snow squall warning is in effect.

Here’s your London area forecast:

Today: A few flurries ending this afternoon then mainly cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40. High minus 1. Wind chill minus 14 this morning and minus 7 this afternoon.

Tonight: Cloudy. 40 per cent chance of flurries early this evening. Local snow squalls and flurries beginning this evening. Local amount 30 cm. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light before morning. Temperature steady near minus 2 degrees. Wind chill near minus 9.

Monday: Local snow squalls and flurries. Local amount 10 to 20 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 2 degrees. Wind chill minus 5 in the morning.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High plus 1.

Wednesday: Periods of snow. High minus 2 degrees.