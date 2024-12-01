Inspiring the next generation of medical professionals with hands on experience at LHSC

London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is working to train the next generation of healthcare providers by offering young people the chance to get hands on experience with the latest medical technology.

The Canadian Surgical Technologies and Advanced Robotics (CSTAR) team has partnered with the Canadian Medical Hall of Fame Museum School to develop a curriculum that allows students to explore the history of medical simulation.

"This unique program educates students through engaging interactive activities that capture the imaginations of young learners,” said Nicole Girotti, Director of Academic Operations at LHSC. “We take complex medical concepts and transform them into accessible, engaging, and enjoyable learning experiences.”

With the use of a combination of medical simulators used to train health care professionals, alongside other learning tools, students are offered the opportunity to more deeply understand the developments that have led to successes in modern healthcare, while also imagining the potential for it’s future.

“The feedback we have heard from students has been overwhelmingly positive,” said Girotti. “They are really appreciative and enthusiastic about the hands-on learning experiences and interactive simulations.”

The hope is that students will be exposed to and potentially choose careers in biomedical engineering, software development, robotics, and medical device design.