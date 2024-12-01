LONDON
London

    • London Knights win 18th straight to sweep road trip, Cowan sits out again

    Denver Barkey (Source: London Knights/X) Denver Barkey (Source: London Knights/X)
    Share

    The London Knights have completed a sweep of the eastern conference road trip, and their streak now sits at 18 straight victories.

    The Knights pummeled Ottawa 10-3 in the Nation’s capital Sunday afternoon and are now within six wins of the all-time franchise record, and seven away from the Ontario Hockey League record.

    The Knights started the game with four goals in the first period, added four more in the second, and scored first in the third to take a 9-0 lead, before the 67’s broke the shutout.

    Sam Dickinson scored twice and added three assists, while Denver Barkey had a goal and four assists for the Knights won Thursday in Peterborough and Friday night in Kingston.

    Easton Cowan sat out his fourth straight game due to injury, so his consecutive game point streak remains at 54, one shy of the OHL record.  

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News