London Knights win 18th straight to sweep road trip, Cowan sits out again

The London Knights have completed a sweep of the eastern conference road trip, and their streak now sits at 18 straight victories.

The Knights pummeled Ottawa 10-3 in the Nation’s capital Sunday afternoon and are now within six wins of the all-time franchise record, and seven away from the Ontario Hockey League record.

The Knights started the game with four goals in the first period, added four more in the second, and scored first in the third to take a 9-0 lead, before the 67’s broke the shutout.

Sam Dickinson scored twice and added three assists, while Denver Barkey had a goal and four assists for the Knights won Thursday in Peterborough and Friday night in Kingston.

Easton Cowan sat out his fourth straight game due to injury, so his consecutive game point streak remains at 54, one shy of the OHL record.