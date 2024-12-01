SIU investigating collision north of London that sent three to hospital
A late night collision in Arva injured three people on Saturday.
At approximately 10:56 p.m., OPP attempted to stop a vehicle on Highway 4 near Croydon Drive. A collision occurred between two vehicles, and three people were transported to hospital, two with life-threatening injuries.
The highway was closed between Medway Road and Sunningdale Road in both directions, but is now reopened.
Due to police’s interaction with one of the vehicles, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked it’s mandate, and will be investigating the incident.
The SIU investigates when a member of the public has been injured or killed in an incident involving police.
Canada Post presents union with 'framework' to reach deal as strike continues
Canada Post says it has presented the union representing some 55,000 striking postal workers with a framework to reach negotiated agreements.
PM Trudeau 'surprised' provinces unanimous on accelerated defence spending: Ford
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his fellow provincial leaders are united in pushing for Canada to meet its NATO defence spending targets ahead of schedule, and that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was "surprised" to hear it.
One man dead after shooting at Kitchener's 'A Better Tent City'
One man is dead after an afternoon shooting at 49 Ardelt Ave. in Kitchener.
Poilievre calls for asylum seeker cap, border plan as U.S. tariff threat looms
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has demanded the federal government present a plan before Parliament to beef up border security as U.S. president-elect Donald Trump threatens to impose stiff tariffs on Canada.
developing Emergency crews battle large fire at Kitchener, Ont. townhouse complex
Waterloo Regional Police say Kingsway Drive is closed as emergency services respond to a fire at a townhouse complex.
Watch: Noisy throng of sea lions frolic near Jericho Beach
A large swarm of California sea lions have converged in the waters near Vancouver’s Jericho and Locarno beaches.
Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares resigns as carmaker continues to struggle with slumping sales
Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares is stepping down after nearly four years in the top spot of the automaker, which owns car brands like Jeep and Ram, amid an ongoing struggle with slumping sales.
'Moana 2' sails to a record US$221 million opening as Hollywood celebrates a moviegoing feast
'Moana 2' brought in a tidal wave of moviegoers over the Thanksgiving Day weekend, setting records with $221 million in ticket sales, according to estimates.
Immigrants take to the streets to protest against the freezing of immigration programmes
In response to the freeze on immigration programmes announced by Ottawa, an organization that defends the rights of immigrants is organising a demonstration in front of the Montreal office of the Quebec Ministry of Immigration, Francisation and Integration early on Saturday afternoon.
One man arrested after robbery involving firearm in Kitchener
One man has been arrested after a firearm was brandished during a robbery in Kitchener Saturday evening.
Muskoka reacts to major snowfall, Highway 11 still closed
From road closures, power outages, weather declarations and nonstop shovelling, Muskoka residents were faced with nearly a metre of persistent snowfall on Saturday.
Snow closes portion of Highway 11
OPP have closed a segment of Highway 11 in South Muskoka due to unsafe driving conditions caused by weather.
Muskoka declares significant weather event
The District Municipality of Muskoka has declared a significant weather event in response to the snow that continues to fall in the region.
Car ends up in water-filled ditch in Chatham-Kent
On Saturday afternoon at roughly 5:30 p.m., Chatham-Kent Police say that they responded to a single vehicle collision on Queens Line near Drake Road.
Former WWE star to appear in Leamington for NCG Wrestling's final show of 2024
The Noble Champions Group is set to present NCG Legacy, its final event of the year, on Dec. 7 at the Leamington Portuguese Community Club.
Three million grams of cereal collected to feed students in annual Cereal Box Challenge
The food collected will help support 33 breakfast and snack programs in the Greater Essex County District School Board.
Saultites keep digging as the snow keeps falling
Snowfall in Sault Ste. Marie seemed to be delayed this year, but the cruel joke by Mother Nature saw a single dump make up for weeks of fall-like weather.
Canadian team told Trump's tariffs unavoidable right now, but solutions on the table in surprise Mar-a-Lago meeting
During a surprise dinner at Mar-a-Lago, representatives of the federal government were told U.S. tariffs from the incoming Donald Trump administration cannot be avoided in the immediate term, two government sources tell CTV News.
Man fined $10K for abandoning homemade barge in Lake Nipissing
A man from Lavigne, Ont., has been fined $10,000 for abandoning a homemade barge in Lake Nipissing.
Two arrested following shooting on Manitoulin Island
The Manitoulin detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police have two people in custody following a shooting incident in Wikwemikong Unceded Territory on Thursday.
Another 60 cm of snow possible in the Sault as severe weather continues
Closures and cancellations are piling up in Sault Ste. Marie as a major winter storm continues for another day Friday.
Stittsville family recreates Christmas movie themed holiday light display for charity
A Christmas classic in Stittsville is back.
Here's how you can watch CTV News at Six on Sundays during the NFL season
With CTV broadcasting NFL football games on Sundays this season, CTV News at Six will be broadcasting live on our website and the CTV News App.
Low rise building fire seriously injures 40-year-old in downtown Ottawa
A fire that started in the basement of a two-storey building downtown Ottawa Saturday night seriously injured a 40-year-old, paramedics say.
Female pronounced dead following collision in Pickering, unidentified male in police custody
An unidentified male is in police custody after a female died following a collision in Pickering on Sunday morning.
Toronto-based arts-grant provider says nearly $10M was stolen by 'cybercriminal intruder'
A Toronto-based non-profit that provides grants to musicians and others in the music industry says that nearly $10 million was stolen from its bank account by a 'cybercriminal' and then converted into cryptocurrency.
Why teens’ mental health may be more strained than you think heading into the holidays
While many people might think of the end of the year as a time to wind down one’s workload and take a break, a Toronto psychiatrist says young people may actually be carrying more stress than usual heading into the holiday season.
STM considers alternative site for ventilation station, offering hope to Rosemont family facing expropriation
There is still hope for a family in Rosemont-La-Petite-Patrie facing the expropriation of their home by the Société de transport de Montréal (STM) for a new mechanical ventilation station, as the agency now says it is considering an alternative site.
Montreal scientist co-leads project in NASA space probe competition
A project co-led by a Montreal scientist is a top contender for an upcoming NASA mission. The space agency has selected Advanced X-Ray Imaging Satellite (AXIS), co-led by McGill University physics professor Daryl Haggard, to advance in the next stage of its space probe competition.
Police investigating torched vehicles in Dollard-des-Ormeaux
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after three vehicles were torched on the same street in the city of Dollard-des-Ormeaux, on Saturday night and early Sunday morning.
Ukrainian Club in Moncton, N.B., celebrates 3rd annual Koliada: Ukrainian Christmas Fest
The Ukrainian Club of Moncton celebrated its 3rd annual Koliada: Ukrainian Christmas Fest on Sunday to share their culture with the community and support the war effort in their home country.
Furry fashionistas turn Halifax street into Maritimes’ cutest runway
The annual pet parade, an adored holiday tradition, returned to Halifax on Saturday.
Woman arrested in Skywalk after wielding knife, threatening security: police
A Winnipeg woman is facing several charges after police said she threatened security at the Millenium Library downtown.
City shuts out province with 6-0 win in Winnipeg 150 hockey game
The provincial government opened the floodgates to the City of Winnipeg Saturday, falling 6-0 in a match-up 50 years in the making.
Winnipeg man charged after drugs, shotgun seized
A 32-year-old man has been charged with several weapon and drug-related offences by Winnipeg police.
Vladar mask features tribute to Gaudreau brothers as Blue Jackets come to Calgary
It will be an emotional night for Flames fans and Gaudreau family at the Scotiabank Saddledome Tuesday night when the Columbus Blue Jackets are in town.
Calgary police seek arson suspect in bitcoin extortion case
Calgary police are looking for a suspect in an arson case, connected to an attempt to extort bitcoin from victims.
Hitmen run out of gas in the Hat as Tigers dominate 7-3
The Hitmen ran out of gas trying to extend their winning streak to six games Saturday night, dropping a 7-3 game to the Tigers in Medicine Hat.
Edmonton mayor to pitch tax reduction plan for 'immediate relief'
Edmonton's mayor is pitching a plan to lower property taxes.
Gas station east of Edmonton at Ardrossan destroyed by fire
The Tempo service station on the south side of Highway 16 at Range Road 223 burned down on Sunday.
Manz verdict still unknown as jury deliberations enter third day
The case of Regina chiropractor Ruben Manz sits in limbo as the court still awaits the jury's verdict Sunday morning.
Temperature records broken, tied following latest snowfall in Saskatchewan
Saskatchewan received yet more snow as winter continues to ramp up on the prairies. With the increased precipitation, communities have recorded dipping temperatures – with a handful breaking or tying longstanding records.
Regina's LED volume wall leaving Sask. months after opening
Less than a year after an LED volume wall was introduced to the film world in Saskatchewan, the equipment is making its exit from the province.
City crews battle overnight snowfall in Saskatoon
The City of Saskatoon crews are plowing and grading high traffic roads following overnight snowfall in the city.
Saskatoon priest accused of sexual assault says he meant to encourage young girl with hug and kiss
A Saskatoon priest accused of sexual assault says he meant to encourage and reassure a young girl when he hugged and kissed her during an encounter in 2023. He recounted the incident in his testimony at Saskatoon Provincial Court Friday.
One dead, two injured in Sask. highway collision
A 61-year-old man was killed and two others were taken to hospital following a collision between an SUV and a truck near Prince Albert on Friday night.
'Devastating': Missing Surrey, B.C. teen found dead, family says
The family of a missing 18-year-old, who was last seen in Surrey over a month ago, says there has been a tragic end to the search.
Yuletide festivities help kick off holiday season in Greater Victoria
Greater Victoria has a host of yuletide festivities this weekend for residents ready to kick off the holiday season.
