    SIU investigating collision north of London that sent three to hospital

    The province’s Special Investigations Unit. (File photo) The province’s Special Investigations Unit. (File photo)
    A late night collision in Arva injured three people on Saturday.

    At approximately 10:56 p.m., OPP attempted to stop a vehicle on Highway 4 near Croydon Drive. A collision occurred between two vehicles, and three people were transported to hospital, two with life-threatening injuries.

    The highway was closed between Medway Road and Sunningdale Road in both directions, but is now reopened.

    Due to police’s interaction with one of the vehicles, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked it’s mandate, and will be investigating the incident.

    The SIU investigates when a member of the public has been injured or killed in an incident involving police. 

