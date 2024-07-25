Crash kills motorcyclist in Zorra Township
Oxford County OPP attended the scene of a fatal collision in Zorra Township Thursday.
The incident happened at 17th Line and 19th Line.
Police say a motorcycle and a commercial motor vehicle collided.
The motorcyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle was uninjured.
The roads were closed while police conducted their investigation, but have since reopened.
The investigation is ongoing.
