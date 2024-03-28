London police discharge blunt impact projectile firearm at teen, SIU invokes mandate
The province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating after an officer discharged a blunt impact projectile firearm at a teenager during a domestic incident in west London.
According to the SIU’s version of events, at approximately 1:30 p.m. on March 27, police responded to a residence on Riverside Drive for a domestic incident.
Upon arrival, officers confronted a 17-year-old male on the street, who, according to the London Police Service, had a weapon.
Members of the Emergency Response Unit were called in to assist.
The SIU said there was an interaction which resulted in a conductive energy weapon and a blunt impact projectile (BIP) firearm being used. The man was struck by the firearm.
He was then apprehended and transported to hospital.
The accused has since been released from hospital and remains in custody, according to London police.
While the man did not suffer any serious injury, the SIU said their mandate has been invoked because a police officer discharged a BIP firearm.
Under the Special Investigations Unit Act, a firearm is defined as "a barreled weapon from which any shot, bullet or other projectile can be discharged and that is capable of causing serious bodily injury or death to a person."
As a result of the incident, three investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the case.
The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation, including video or photos, to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or online on the SIU website.
