Woman rescued from the Thames River

London Fire Department crews made a water rescue Thursday evening.

They were called to the area of Hamilton Road and Meadowlily Road to rescue someone from the Thames River around 5:30 p.m.

Technical water rescue crews from across the city responded.

Platoon Chief Colin Shewell said crews deployed the rapid deployment craft and got into the water. He said they were able to spot the female and rescued her in about 12 minutes.

He added that the water was very fast flowing and cold – but crews managed to conduct an excellent rescue, with the help of EMS and London police.