Woman arrested after pointing firearm: London police

    A London woman is charged after pointing a firearm at somebody on Thursday, according to police.

    Around 12:45 a.m., police said a man was walking towards his car in the 400 block of King Street near Colborne Street, when he was approached by a woman.

    The woman then reportedly pointed a firearm at the victim from the passenger side of his vehicle, before walking into a nearby building.

    After being witnessed by a citizen, police were able to track down the woman. She was arrested and a replica firearm was seized.

    The victim and suspect were not known to each other.

    A 39-year-old woman is charged with pointing a firearm.

