LONDON
London

    • OPP confirm one person has died after being pulled from Lake Huron near Goderich pier

    Huron OPP guard Goderich pier after person pulled from waters of Lake Huron near pier, July 31, 2024 (Scott Miller/CTV News London) Huron OPP guard Goderich pier after person pulled from waters of Lake Huron near pier, July 31, 2024 (Scott Miller/CTV News London)
    Share

    Huron OPP were on the beach in Goderich Wednesday afternoon following reports of an unconscious person in the water near the pier.

    The individual was transported to Goderich Hospital around noon, where they were pronounced deceased after ‘extensive life-saving efforts.’

    The individual has been identified as a 66-year-old female from Ashfield-Colborne-Wawanosh Township.

    Police are working with the Office of the Chief Coroner to determine the cause of their death.

    For some time Wednesday afternoon, access to the beach was closed while police, paramedics, Goderich Fire Department, and a helicopter from CFB Trenton were on the scene.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News