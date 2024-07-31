OPP confirm one person has died after being pulled from Lake Huron near Goderich pier

Huron OPP were on the beach in Goderich Wednesday afternoon following reports of an unconscious person in the water near the pier.

The individual was transported to Goderich Hospital around noon, where they were pronounced deceased after ‘extensive life-saving efforts.’

The individual has been identified as a 66-year-old female from Ashfield-Colborne-Wawanosh Township.

Police are working with the Office of the Chief Coroner to determine the cause of their death.

For some time Wednesday afternoon, access to the beach was closed while police, paramedics, Goderich Fire Department, and a helicopter from CFB Trenton were on the scene.