Motorcycle involved in Oxford County crash
OPP in Oxford County are on scene of a crash between a pickup truck and a motorcycle.
Highway 59 in Norwich is currently closed between Gunn's Hill Road and Beaconsfield Road.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
Police have not released any details about how the crash happened, possible injuries or charges.
More details will be provided as they become available.
London Top Stories
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Canadian-born captive and American journalist freed in prisoner swap with Russia
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
1 dead, several injured in Alberta tent collapse
One person was killed and others were hurt when an event tent collapsed on hundreds of people north Edmonton on Wednesday.
DEVELOPING British prime minister announces police unit to deal with violent clashes after stabbings
The 17-year-old boy charged with murdering three girls and stabbing 10 other people in a dance class was named in court Thursday partly to counter misinformation about his identity that has been blamed for triggering violent protests across England.
10 suspects arrested in SIM swap scam, Toronto police say
Toronto police say 10 people are facing charges in connection with a major SIM swap fraud that allowed suspects to gain access to the cell phone and bank accounts of unsuspecting victims.
Nearly half of dementia cases could be avoided or delayed by tackling 14 risk factors
Addressing 14 risk factors for dementia could prevent or delay nearly half of cases of the disease, according to a new report by the journal The Lancet.
Donald Trump's gag order remains in effect after hush money conviction, New York appeals court rules
A New York appeals court on Thursday denied Donald Trump's bid to end a gag order in his hush money criminal case, rejecting the Republican president's argument that his May conviction 'constitutes a change in circumstances' that warrants lifting the restrictions.
PBO estimates capital gain tax change to bring in $17.4B in revenue over five years
The parliamentary budget officer estimates the Liberals' increase to the capital gains inclusion rate will bring in $17.4 billion in revenue over five years.
Algeria boxer who had gender test issue wins first Olympic fight when opponent quits
Imane Khelif of Algeria won her opening Olympic boxing bout Thursday when opponent Angela Carini of Italy quit after just 46 seconds.
Mpox cases have surged by 160 per cent in Africa so far this year, but few treatments and vaccines available
African health officials said mpox cases have spiked by 160% so far this year, warning the risk of further spread is high given the lack of effective treatments or vaccines on the continent.
Kitchener
Ont. monument to Estonian soldiers questioned over Nazi connection
Concerns have been raised about the names on a Second World War monument at an Estonian summer camp in Elora, Ont.
Father and son facing terror charges were planning 'serious violent attack in Toronto': RCMP
RCMP say a father and son who were arrested in Richmond Hill on terrorism charges last week were 'in the advanced stages of planning a serious violent attack in Toronto.'
Multiple injured, man charged after Kitchener stabbing: WRPS
A 28-year-old Kitchener man is facing charges after an incident in Kitchener on Wednesday left three people injured.
Windsor
Here’s what’s open and closed on the Civic Holiday in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent
Here’s what’s open and closed on the Civic holiday long weekend in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.
Bridget Carleton has outstanding performance in Team Canada’s loss
Chatham’s Bridget Carleton had an outstanding performance in Thursday’s basketball game against Australia.
Teen dies due to drowning in Lakeshore
A 16 year old from Tilbury has been pronounced dead after OPP received reports of a person in distress in Lake St. Clair.
Barrie
Good Samaritan saves submerged car's driver
Bystanders assisted a driver whose car was submerged in Georgian Bay.
E-bike rider suffers serious injuries
E-bike rider flown to Toronto trauma centre after collision in Springwater Township.
What's open and closed on holiday Monday?
Barrie's Simcoe Day holiday schedule for parking, buses, garbage schedules and more.
Northern Ontario
Animal cruelty investigation in Blind River after kitten shot, killed
Provincial police are investigating after a seven-month-old kitten returned to its home in northern Ontario with a gunshot wound and later died.
Northern Tornadoes Project confirms funnel cloud a tornado
Northern Tornadoes Project confirmed a funnel cloud that was spotted Tuesday afternoon on Manitoulin Island was a tornado.
Father and son facing terror charges were planning 'serious violent attack in Toronto': RCMP
RCMP say a father and son who were arrested in Richmond Hill on terrorism charges last week were 'in the advanced stages of planning a serious violent attack in Toronto.'
Ottawa
This Ottawa photo radar camera issued 10,000 speeding tickets in one month
Newly released statistics show the automated speed enforcement camera on King Edward Avenue, between Cathcart Street and St. Patrick Street, issued 10,592 tickets in June.
CLOSER LOOK
CLOSER LOOK New mortgage rules kick in today. What is changing?
As of Aug. 1, buyers purchasing newly-built homes will now have 30 years to pay off a mortgage instead of 25. The change was announced in April's federal budget as a measure to help tackle the housing crisis.
Construction worker struck by a truck on Hwy. 401 in Kingston, Ont. area
A section of Highway 401 is closed in the Kingston, Ont. area after a construction worker was struck by the driver of a vehicle.
Toronto
Murder charge laid in death of missing Markham, Ont. woman
York Regional Police say they have charged a suspect with second-degree murder after the remains of a missing Markham woman were found 90 minutes north of the city.
10 suspects arrested in SIM swap scam, Toronto police say
Toronto police say 10 people are facing charges in connection with a major SIM swap fraud that allowed suspects to gain access to the cell phone and bank accounts of unsuspecting victims.
'I don't apologize for that at all:' Olivia Chow defends steeper Toronto parking fines that take effect today
Some parking fines in Toronto will more than triple as of today in a move Mayor Olivia Chow says is necessary and not something she is willing to apologize for.
Montreal
Hydro-Quebec proposes rate increases of 3 per cent next April
Hydro-Quebec is proposing rate increases of 3 per cent for its residential customers, 3.9 per cent for its commercial customers and 3.3 per cent for its large industrial customers, effective April 1, 2025.
WEATHER WARNING
WEATHER WARNING Hot, humid, sticky heat hitting Montreal and Quebec until Friday
Heat warnings remain in effect across Quebec including the Greater Montreal region with temperatures set to hit 40 with the humidex value.
Roberge addresses concerns about new health-care rules affecting English community
Quebec's French language minister tried to allay concerns about the health-care network Wednesday, insisting the anglophone community won't need to prove they're eligible to receive care in English.
Atlantic
N.S. man allegedly submitted more than 300 false insurance claims: RCMP
The Nova Scotia RCMP has charged a 36-year-old Tennecape man for allegedly submitting hundreds of false insurance claims in 2022.
Halifax police investigate suspicious fire
Halifax Regional Police is investigating a suspicious fire at a Dartmouth, N.S., residence on Wednesday morning.
Nearly half of dementia cases could be avoided or delayed by tackling 14 risk factors
Addressing 14 risk factors for dementia could prevent or delay nearly half of cases of the disease, according to a new report by the journal The Lancet.
Winnipeg
Assiniboine Park wants city to find new home for 10 Commandments monument
The Assiniboine Park Conservancy is asking the city to find a new home for a religious monument engraved with the 10 Commandments over concerns it could make the park less welcoming.
Manitoba revokes herbicide licence for Winnipeg retention ponds
If you’re noticing that Winnipeg’s retention ponds are a bit cloudier than usual, there may be a reason for that.
Suspects sought after woman kidnapped, assaulted: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP is looking for two women wanted in connection with an alleged kidnapping last week.
Calgary
WEATHER
WEATHER Thursday will be Calgary’s hottest day of the week
Fate of two Alberta men charged with murder-conspiracy at Coutts in the hands of jury
The jury in the conspiracy to commit murder trial of two men related to the border protest in Coutts, Alta., will continue its deliberations into their guilt or innocence today.
Highway 16 through Jasper open to commercial traffic, but extreme fire activity expected on Thursday
Highway 16, the major east-west route in northern Alberta and B.C. through Jasper National Park, partially reopened Thursday morning, even as wildfire activity was expected to increase.
Edmonton
1 dead, several injured in Alberta tent collapse
One person was killed and others were hurt when an event tent collapsed on hundreds of people north Edmonton on Wednesday.
Highway 16 through Jasper open to commercial traffic, but extreme fire activity expected on Thursday
Highway 16, the major east-west route in northern Alberta and B.C. through Jasper National Park, partially reopened Thursday morning, even as wildfire activity was expected to increase.
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Warm start to August, but cooler air is coming
July is done and the extreme heat is in the rear view mirror as well.
Vancouver
Heat warnings issued in B.C. as province says wildfire risk to increase
Heat warnings are in place in parts of British Columbia as the provincial government is urging residents and travellers to be prepared for increased wildfire activity heading into the long weekend.
'Shut it down': Gastown business owners call for end to car-free pilot project
It was billed as a way to revitalize one of Vancouver’s most iconic neighbourhoods, but one month into the car-free, pedestrian-friendly pilot project in Gastown, business owners say it’s doing more harm than good.
'It's horrific': Evacuees get first look at devastation from wildfire in small B.C. community
Residents of a small B.C. community hit hard by a wildfire are beginning to get a first-hand look at the devastation left behind.