    Motorcycle involved in Oxford County crash

    An OPP graphic depicts a police cruiser with its lights on, and the words "OPP" and "Traffic Advisory." (Source: OPP West Region/Twitter) An OPP graphic depicts a police cruiser with its lights on, and the words "OPP" and "Traffic Advisory." (Source: OPP West Region/Twitter)
    OPP in Oxford County are on scene of a crash between a pickup truck and a motorcycle.

    Highway 59 in Norwich is currently closed between Gunn's Hill Road and Beaconsfield Road.

    Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

    Police have not released any details about how the crash happened, possible injuries or charges.

    More details will be provided as they become available.

