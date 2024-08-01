Emergency responders searching for a child in the Thames River

The London Fire Department’s water rescue team is searching for a child seen entering the Thames River.

They are assisting London police near the 800-block of Kipps Lane.

Crews are in the water searching for the child.

London Police Service is requesting members of the public to avoid the area of Adelaide Street North at Kipps Lane. Police advise that there will be traffic delays.

London police are using a Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (RPAS) to assist with the investigation.

This is a developing story.