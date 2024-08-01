Suspect in custody following large police search
One person is in custody following a large police search east of Teeswater Thursday morning.
Members of the South Bruce OPP, OPP Canine Unit, and OPP helicopter converged on a field west of Teeswater, off Bruce Road 6, around 10 a.m. — in search of a wanted suspect.
A large section of countryside east of Teeswater, near Bruce Road 6, between Sideroad 5A and Bruce Road 12, was cordoned off by the OPP as the search was underway.
Shortly after 1 p.m., the suspect was arrested and taken into custody with roadways opening shortly after.
DEVELOPING Canadian-born captive and American journalist freed in prisoner swap with Russia
Liberal MP says she regrets 'distress' caused to witnesses who left meeting in tears
Liberal MP Anita Vandenbeld fell short of an apology today after instigating a fracas that led two witnesses to storm out of a parliamentary committee hearing.
Costco's 'Apocalypse Dinner Kit' has a shelf life of 25 years. What is it?
Canadians looking to stock up on food for an emergency can order ready-made tubs from Costco online.
14-month-old boy rescued after falling down narrow pipe in the yard of his Kansas home
Emergency crews have rescued a terrified and screaming toddler after he fell into a narrow pipe and got stuck around a dozen feet (about 3.7 metres) below ground in the yard of his Kansas home.
10 suspects arrested in SIM swap scam, Toronto police say
Toronto police say 10 people are facing charges in connection with a major SIM swap fraud that allowed suspects to gain access to the cell phone and bank accounts of unsuspecting victims.
Olympics gymnastics latest: Simone Biles, Sunisa Lee seek another gold medal in all-around final
Simone Biles, fresh off leading the U.S. women’s gymnastics team back to the gold medal in team competition, is back on the mat today for the Paris Olympics all-around finals. The 27-year-old is attempting to become the oldest women’s all-around champion since 1952, taking on a field that includes Brazilian star Rebeca Andrade and defending Olympic champion Sunisa Lee.
1 dead, several injured in Alberta tent collapse
One person was killed and others were hurt when an event tent collapsed on hundreds of people north Edmonton on Wednesday.
DEVELOPING British prime minister announces police unit to deal with violent clashes after stabbings
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the 'tiny mindless minority' behind unrest that has plagued several cities after a horrific stabbing at a children’s dance class and vowed to put a stop to it as the 17-year-old suspect was publicly named Thursday in part to counter misinformation blamed as one cause of the fiery clashes.
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's son Miles diagnosed with type 1 diabetes
Chrissy Teigen has shared that her six-year-old son Miles has been diagnosed with type 1 diabetes.
Acting head coach Spence keeps Canadian women's soccer team focused on the field
In charge of a coaching crew that has been cut in half in the wake of a drone spying scandal, Andy Spence is sticking with the same style he used as an assistant.
Inmate dies at Kitchener, Ont. prison
Correctional Service Canada says an inmate at Grand Valley Institution for Women in Kitchener, Ont. has died while in custody.
Fatal motorcycle crash in Oxford County crash
Highway 59 in Norwich is currently closed between Gunn's Hill Road and Beaconsfield Road.
Bylaw officers discover a raccoon living in an Ottawa apartment
Bylaw Services is reminding residents it's illegal to keep raccoons as pets, after discovering a raccoon had been living in an Ottawa apartment its whole life.
Looking for a job at Windsor Assembly? Here’s how to get one
The Stellantis Windsor Assembly Plan is looking for hourly team member referrals.
Here’s what’s open and closed on the Civic Holiday in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent
Here’s what’s open and closed on the Civic holiday long weekend in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.
Arrest made for hate motivated offences in Chatham-Kent
The Chatham-Kent Police Service (CKPS) has arrested a man in connection to alleged hate-motivated incidents.
Highway 400 closed between Innisfil and Barrie for an investigation
Police have closed Highway 400 in Innisfil for an investigation.
Good Samaritan saves submerged car's driver
Bystanders assisted a driver whose car was submerged in Georgian Bay.
Person rescued from vehicle after hitting pole & entangling in power lines
One individual was rescued from a vehicle after a driver allegedly crashed into a hydro pole in Oro Medonte.
Northern Tornadoes Project confirms funnel cloud a tornado
Northern Tornadoes Project confirmed a funnel cloud that was spotted Tuesday afternoon on Manitoulin Island was a tornado.
Tenant threatens another tenant with baseball bat
Sault Ste. Marie Ontario Provincial Police have charged a 31-year-old suspect after a dispute between two tenants boiled over this week.
Sudbury police investigating death at Bell Park
Sudbury police say they are investigating a death at Bell Park and are asking the public to avoid the area Wednesday.
This Ottawa photo radar camera issued 10,000 speeding tickets in one month
Newly released statistics show the automated speed enforcement camera on King Edward Avenue, between Cathcart Street and St. Patrick Street, issued 10,592 tickets in June.
-
CLOSER LOOK New mortgage rules kick in today. What is changing?
As of Aug. 1, buyers purchasing newly-built homes will now have 30 years to pay off a mortgage instead of 25. The change was announced in April's federal budget as a measure to help tackle the housing crisis.
-
Murder charge laid in death of missing Markham, Ont. woman
York Regional Police say they have charged a suspect with second-degree murder after the remains of a missing Markham woman were found 90 minutes north of the city.
10 suspects arrested in SIM swap scam, Toronto police say
Toronto police say 10 people are facing charges in connection with a major SIM swap fraud that allowed suspects to gain access to the cell phone and bank accounts of unsuspecting victims.
'I don't apologize for that at all:' Olivia Chow defends steeper Toronto parking fines that take effect today
Some parking fines in Toronto will more than triple as of today in a move Mayor Olivia Chow says is necessary and not something she is willing to apologize for.
Hydro-Quebec proposes rate increases of 3 per cent next April
Hydro-Quebec is proposing rate increases of 3 per cent for its residential customers, 3.9 per cent for its commercial customers and 3.3 per cent for its large industrial customers, effective April 1, 2025.
More surprise strikes at Montreal hotels Thursday, Quebec-wide strike set for next week
New surprise strikes were called in Montreal hotels on Thursday, while several establishments in the province will be affected by a 'province-wide hotel strike' on Aug. 8.
-
WEATHER WARNING Hot, humid, sticky heat hitting Montreal and Quebec until Friday
Heat warnings remain in effect across Quebec including the Greater Montreal region with temperatures set to hit 40 with the humidex value.
Halifax police investigate suspicious fire
Halifax Regional Police is investigating a suspicious fire at a Dartmouth, N.S., residence on Wednesday morning.
Nearly half of dementia cases could be avoided or delayed by tackling 14 risk factors
Addressing 14 risk factors for dementia could prevent or delay nearly half of cases of the disease, according to a new report by the journal The Lancet.
P.E.I. to demolish former site of Charlottetown outreach centre
The former home of a controversial outreach centre in Charlottetown, P.E.I., will be torn down by the end of the year.
Ex-priest accused of sexually assaulting young girl in 1970s: Manitoba RCMP
Manitoba RCMP has arrested an 81-year-old retired priest living in Regina in connection to a historical sexual assault of a young girl dating back to the 1970s.
Second alleged victim of former Winnipeg hockey coach files lawsuit against estate
A second alleged victim of a former Winnipeg hockey coach and lawyer is suing his estate for physical and sexual assaults.
Labour leaders endorse NDP candidate, including the Conservative candidate's manager
More a dozen labour leaders are endorsing the NDP candidate in an upcoming federal byelection in Winnipeg, including the business manager of the Conservative candidate's own union.
WEATHER Thursday will be Calgary’s hottest day of the week
10 things to do in Calgary over the August long weekend
Ten things happening in and around Calgary over the long weekend.
Highway 16 through Jasper open to commercial traffic, but extreme fire activity expected on Thursday
Highway 16, the major east-west route in northern Alberta and B.C. through Jasper National Park, partially reopened Thursday morning, even as wildfire activity was expected to increase.
1 dead, several injured in Alberta tent collapse
One person was killed and others were hurt when an event tent collapsed on hundreds of people north Edmonton on Wednesday.
Wild weather: Typhoon in the Philippines, heat wave during Paris 2024 and heavy rain in Vermont
Here's a look at some of the big weather stories from around the world this past week.
1 seriously injured, 2 arrested in Chilliwack shooting: RCMP
Two suspects have been arrested after a shooting in Chilliwack Wednesday night left one man with serious injuries.
Heat warnings issued in B.C. as province says wildfire risk to increase
Heat warnings are in place in parts of British Columbia as the provincial government is urging residents and travellers to be prepared for increased wildfire activity heading into the long weekend.
'Shut it down': Gastown business owners call for end to car-free pilot project
It was billed as a way to revitalize one of Vancouver’s most iconic neighbourhoods, but one month into the car-free, pedestrian-friendly pilot project in Gastown, business owners say it’s doing more harm than good.