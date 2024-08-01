Suspect in custody following large police search

One person is in custody following a large police search east of Teeswater Thursday morning.

Members of the South Bruce OPP, OPP Canine Unit, and OPP helicopter converged on a field west of Teeswater, off Bruce Road 6, around 10 a.m. — in search of a wanted suspect.

A large section of countryside east of Teeswater, near Bruce Road 6, between Sideroad 5A and Bruce Road 12, was cordoned off by the OPP as the search was underway.

Shortly after 1 p.m., the suspect was arrested and taken into custody with roadways opening shortly after.