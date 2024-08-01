Arrest made in ongoing St. Thomas homicide investigation

The St. Thomas Police Service has arrested a man in connection to an ongoing homicide investigation in St. Thomas.

The arrested is 21-year-old Keegan Harvey.

Police said he was wanted for arson – disregard for human life and accessory after the fact to murder.

The investigation is surrounding the arson and shooting death of Victoria Dill.

Harvey was arrested on Wednesday.

This follows the arrest of 30-year-old Nathan Deleemans, who was taken into custody on Monday.