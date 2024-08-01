LONDON
London

Arrest made in ongoing St. Thomas homicide investigation

Source: St. Thomas Police Service Source: St. Thomas Police Service
Share

The St. Thomas Police Service has arrested a man in connection to an ongoing homicide investigation in St. Thomas.

The arrested is 21-year-old Keegan Harvey.

Police said he was wanted for arson – disregard for human life and accessory after the fact to murder.

The investigation is surrounding the arson and shooting death of Victoria Dill.

Harvey was arrested on Wednesday.

This follows the arrest of 30-year-old Nathan Deleemans, who was taken into custody on Monday.

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Olympics gymnastics latest: Simone Biles becomes oldest women's gymnastics champ since 1952

Simone Biles, fresh off leading the U.S. women’s gymnastics team back to the gold medal in team competition, is back on the mat today for the Paris Olympics all-around finals. The 27-year-old is attempting to become the oldest women’s all-around champion since 1952, taking on a field that includes Brazilian star Rebeca Andrade and defending Olympic champion Sunisa Lee.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Montreal

Winnipeg

Edmonton

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News