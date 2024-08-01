Fatal motorcycle crash in Oxford County

LONDON
    One person has died after a two-vehicle crash near Woodstock.

    Around 8:15 a.m. on Thursday, emergency crews were called to the incident between a pick-up truck and a motorcycle at the intersection of Highway 59 and Substation Road.

    The 33-year-old driver of the motorcycle was airlifted to hospital by Ornge but pronounced deceased. The driver of the pick-up truck had minor injuries.

    Road closures are still in effect on Highway 59 at Gunn's Hill Road and Beaconsfield Road.

    Anyone with information, including dash cam footage, is asked to contact the Oxford OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

