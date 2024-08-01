'Lucky the Lobster' stops in Hanover during cross-Canada 'hitchhike'
Marissa Muzzell has been lugging a lobster trap around Bruce and Grey County for the past week. It's not a punishment, she volunteered to do it.
"I just think it's fun. Like, it's not anything, it's just a thing to do," said the Hanover native.
Like many across the country, Muzzell has caught lobster fever. She's one of many Canuck TikTokers who've taken up the challenge of getting a stuffed toy lobster named Lucky and his lobster trap from PEI to his owners in Alberta.
"He went to Wroxeter and Neustadt and to the Varney Speedway, Full Throttle Speedway now. It got to ride in three race cars and won two features, so it got a trophy which is added in there, now," said Muzzell.
LobsterQuest is the brainchild of Karen and Chris McCallum of Alberta. The couple bought a lobster trap this spring while in PEI and thought it would be fun for Lucky and his lobster cage to hitchhike across Canada.
It started slow, but in July Lucky's journey picked up steam, crossing New Brunswick to Ontario in a matter of days.
Lucky the Lobster and his cage hitchhiking across Canada as part of LobsterQuest journey, seen in Hanover on July 31, 2024. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)
"He's been in a race car. He's been on a farm, he's been rocking roller skating. He won a race in a race car. So he's got a couple of trophies. Canadians have just really embraced the fun of it, and they are all banding together to get lucky home to us here in Alberta," said the McCallums from their Alberta home.
Lucky, who is gathering signatures as he goes, has the quite the international following on TikTok, topping 17,000 followers in the past two weeks alone.
"There are people following in South Africa, all across Europe, Australia, and Japan. People just showing love, you know, just so impressed with Canadians, how they are pulling together with this silly little trap idea, but it's become a bit of a thing," said Karen and Chris.
With his stop with Marissa in Hanover is coming to an end. But where is Lucky headed next?
Lucky the Lobster and his cage hitchhiking across Canada as part of LobsterQuest journey, seen in Hanover on July 31, 2024. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)
Muzzell said she's passing him off to a LobsterQuest fan in Meaford. From there, who knows. Maybe Ottawa, Northern Ontario, ultimately Alberta, and possibly further.
"We're thinking we might just push this right on to the West Coast and get Lucky dipped in the Pacific, we'll see," said Karen and Chris.
Muzzell said LobsterQuest fans have many Canadian experiences for Lucky to complete as he hitchhikes home.
"Get a tattoo, visit Ottawa, you know, go horseback riding. There's just so many things. And the people that have came to see him. Two people I know for sure came to Varney just to see him, this stuffed lobster," laughed Muzzell.
You can follow Lucky's LobsterQuest across Canada by following this link.
Marissa Muzzell and her friend carry Lucky the Lobster and his cage through Hanover's Heritage Square on July 31, 2024. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh wins gold in 200-metre butterfly at Paris Olympics
Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh won her second Olympic gold medal in Paris with a victory in the women's 200-metre butterfly.
Landslide blocking B.C. river could give way within 24 to 48 hours
A massive amount of debris from a landslide damming the Chilcotin River in British Columbia's central Interior could give way within the next 24 to 48 hours.
Convicted B.C. double murderer given full parole
A man convicted in the notorious double murder of two women in Tsawwassen in 1990 when he was a teenager has been granted full parole.
DEVELOPING Canadian-born captive and American journalist freed in prisoner swap with Russia
Canadian-born Paul Whelan and an honorary Canadian citizen were set free Thursday as the United States and Russia completed their largest prisoner swap in post-Soviet history.
Olympics gymnastics latest: Simone Biles becomes oldest women's gymnastics champ since 1952
Simone Biles, fresh off leading the U.S. women’s gymnastics team back to the gold medal in team competition, is back on the mat today for the Paris Olympics all-around finals. The 27-year-old is attempting to become the oldest women’s all-around champion since 1952, taking on a field that includes Brazilian star Rebeca Andrade and defending Olympic champion Sunisa Lee.
Costco's 'Apocalypse Dinner Kit' has a shelf life of 25 years. What is it?
Canadians looking to stock up on food for an emergency can order ready-made tubs from Costco online.
Liberal MP says she regrets 'distress' caused to witnesses who left meeting in tears
Liberal MP Anita Vandenbeld fell short of an apology after instigating a fracas on Wednesday that led two witnesses testifying about violence against women to storm out of a parliamentary committee hearing.
Mercury could have an 11-mile underground layer of diamonds, researchers say
A layer of diamonds up to 18 kilometres (11 miles) thick could be tucked below the surface of Mercury, the solar system's smallest planet and the closest to the sun, according to new research.
14-month-old boy rescued after falling down narrow pipe in the yard of his Kansas home
Emergency crews have rescued a terrified and screaming toddler after he fell into a narrow pipe and got stuck around a dozen feet (about 3.7 metres) below ground in the yard of his Kansas home.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Dramatic takedown in Kitchener caught on camera
A dramatic takedown by Waterloo Regional Police was captured on camera, in the area of Traynor Avenue and Wilson Avenue on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh wins gold in 200-metre butterfly at Paris Olympics
Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh won her second Olympic gold medal in Paris with a victory in the women's 200-metre butterfly.
-
Inmate dies at Kitchener, Ont. prison
Correctional Service Canada says an inmate at Grand Valley Institution for Women in Kitchener, Ont. has died while in custody.
Windsor
-
LaSalle’s Kylie Masse to compete for gold
LaSalle’s Kylie Masse has another chance to go for gold after qualifying in Thursday afternoon’s 200-metre Backstroke semi-final.
-
Windsor police officer retires amid allegations of misconduct
A Windsor police officer has retired amid allegations of misconduct.
-
Looking for a job at Windsor Assembly? Here’s how to get one
The Stellantis Windsor Assembly Plan is looking for hourly team member referrals.
Barrie
-
Highway 400 lanes reopened after potential threat
A police investigation snarled traffic on Highway 400 in Barrie.
-
15-year-old faces weapons charges after fight with Barrie resident
A 15-year-old was taken into custody after dropping a firearm during a fight with a Barrie resident.
-
Person rescued from vehicle after hitting pole & entangling in power lines
One individual was rescued from a vehicle after a driver allegedly crashed into a hydro pole in Oro Medonte.
Northern Ontario
-
Highway 400 lanes reopened after potential threat
A police investigation snarled traffic on Highway 400 in Barrie.
-
Tenant threatens another tenant with baseball bat
Sault Ste. Marie Ontario Provincial Police have charged a 31-year-old suspect after a dispute between two tenants boiled over this week.
-
Sudbury pedestrian, 92, struck and killed by debris from downtown crash
A 92-year-old pedestrian was killed by flying debris from a two-vehicle crash at a busy downtown Sudbury intersection Wednesday morning.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh wins gold in 200-metre butterfly at Paris Olympics
Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh won her second Olympic gold medal in Paris with a victory in the women's 200-metre butterfly.
-
Bylaw officers discover a raccoon living in an Ottawa apartment
Bylaw Services is reminding residents it's illegal to keep raccoons as pets, after discovering a raccoon had been living in an Ottawa apartment its whole life.
-
This Ottawa photo radar camera issued 10,000 speeding tickets in one month
Newly released statistics show the automated speed enforcement camera on King Edward Avenue, between Cathcart Street and St. Patrick Street, issued 10,592 tickets in June.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh wins gold in 200-metre butterfly at Paris Olympics
Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh won her second Olympic gold medal in Paris with a victory in the women's 200-metre butterfly.
-
Murder charge laid in death of missing Markham, Ont. woman
York Regional Police say they have charged a suspect with second-degree murder after the remains of a missing Markham woman were found 90 minutes north of the city.
-
Italian Air Force to fly over Toronto Thursday
The red, white and green of Italy’s Air Force will grace the skies of Toronto Thursday for a flyover.
Montreal
-
RCMP bust Quebec lab producing mass quantities of counterfeit pills 25 times more powerful than fentanyl
The RCMP said it has busted a clandestine lab east of Montreal that was likely producing mass quantities of counterfeit pills believed to contain protonitazepyne, a synthetic opioid that is around 25 times more powerful than fentanyl.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime through to semifinal in men's tennis at Paris Olympics
Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime's run at the Paris Olympics will continue after defeating No. 6 Casper Ruud in the quarterfinals of men's tennis singles.
-
Teen on the run and wanted for West Island homicide arrested
Montreal police (SPVM) have arrested a 16-year-old shooting suspect who escaped custody and had been on the run in Ontario since July 21.
Atlantic
-
Couple charged after dog found in distress in Yarmouth, N.S.
A Nova Scotia couple is facing animal-related charges after a person found a dog in need of medical care in the Yarmouth area earlier this summer.
-
Atlantic Canadian division deploys troops to Latvia
The Canadian military deployed members of the 5th Canadian Division to Latvia as part of Operation Reassurance on Thursday.
-
Halifax police investigate suspicious fire
Halifax Regional Police is investigating a suspicious fire at a Dartmouth, N.S., residence on Wednesday morning.
Winnipeg
-
Ex-priest accused of sexually assaulting young girl in 1970s: Manitoba RCMP
Manitoba RCMP has arrested an 81-year-old retired priest living in Regina in connection to a historical sexual assault of a young girl dating back to the 1970s.
-
Second alleged victim of former Winnipeg hockey coach files lawsuit against estate
A second alleged victim of a former Winnipeg hockey coach and lawyer is suing his estate for physical and sexual assaults.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh wins gold in 200-metre butterfly at Paris Olympics
Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh won her second Olympic gold medal in Paris with a victory in the women's 200-metre butterfly.
Calgary
-
'Bears and the bare naked': RCMP search for elusive nude man spotted at Kananaskis, Alta., campground
A naked man who has been spotted by campers in Kananaskis Country, Alta., several times over the last month has so far been able to evade efforts to find him.
-
Four-lane stretch of Trans-Canada Highway opens east of Golden, B.C., after years of construction
A four-lane stretch of road along the Trans-Canada Highway east of Golden, B.C., is now open to drivers after three years of construction.
-
2-vehicle collision on Hwy 22X Thursday morning sends both drivers to hospital
A two-vehicle collision on Highway 22X Thursday morning sent the occupants of both vehicles to hospital.
Edmonton
-
Old Royal Alberta Museum building in Glenora to be torn down: province
The former Royal Alberta Museum building will be torn down and replaced with a green space, the province announced on Thursday.
-
1 dead, several injured in Alberta tent collapse
One person was killed and others were hurt when an event tent collapsed on hundreds of people north Edmonton on Wednesday.
-
Heritage Festival, corn mazes and performing arts: Here's what's happening in Edmonton this long weekend
Between festivals, sporting events, exhibitions and live performances, there is plenty of family fun to experience this weekend.
Vancouver
-
Convicted B.C. double murderer given full parole
A man convicted in the notorious double murder of two women in Tsawwassen in 1990 when he was a teenager has been granted full parole.
-
43 German shepherds living in 'horrible' conditions seized from breeder: BC SPCA
Dozens of German shepherds have been seized from "horrible" living conditions at a breeder in northern B.C.
-
Landslide blocking B.C. river could give way within 24 to 48 hours
A massive amount of debris from a landslide damming the Chilcotin River in British Columbia's central Interior could give way within the next 24 to 48 hours.