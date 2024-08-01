'Lucky the Lobster' stops in Hanover during cross-Canada 'hitchhike'

Marissa Muzzell has been lugging a lobster trap around Bruce and Grey County for the past week. It's not a punishment, she volunteered to do it.

"I just think it's fun. Like, it's not anything, it's just a thing to do," said the Hanover native.

Like many across the country, Muzzell has caught lobster fever. She's one of many Canuck TikTokers who've taken up the challenge of getting a stuffed toy lobster named Lucky and his lobster trap from PEI to his owners in Alberta.

"He went to Wroxeter and Neustadt and to the Varney Speedway, Full Throttle Speedway now. It got to ride in three race cars and won two features, so it got a trophy which is added in there, now," said Muzzell.

LobsterQuest is the brainchild of Karen and Chris McCallum of Alberta. The couple bought a lobster trap this spring while in PEI and thought it would be fun for Lucky and his lobster cage to hitchhike across Canada.

It started slow, but in July Lucky's journey picked up steam, crossing New Brunswick to Ontario in a matter of days.

Lucky the Lobster and his cage hitchhiking across Canada as part of LobsterQuest journey, seen in Hanover on July 31, 2024. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)

"He's been in a race car. He's been on a farm, he's been rocking roller skating. He won a race in a race car. So he's got a couple of trophies. Canadians have just really embraced the fun of it, and they are all banding together to get lucky home to us here in Alberta," said the McCallums from their Alberta home.

Lucky, who is gathering signatures as he goes, has the quite the international following on TikTok, topping 17,000 followers in the past two weeks alone.

"There are people following in South Africa, all across Europe, Australia, and Japan. People just showing love, you know, just so impressed with Canadians, how they are pulling together with this silly little trap idea, but it's become a bit of a thing," said Karen and Chris.

With his stop with Marissa in Hanover is coming to an end. But where is Lucky headed next?

Lucky the Lobster and his cage hitchhiking across Canada as part of LobsterQuest journey, seen in Hanover on July 31, 2024. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)

Muzzell said she's passing him off to a LobsterQuest fan in Meaford. From there, who knows. Maybe Ottawa, Northern Ontario, ultimately Alberta, and possibly further.

"We're thinking we might just push this right on to the West Coast and get Lucky dipped in the Pacific, we'll see," said Karen and Chris.

Muzzell said LobsterQuest fans have many Canadian experiences for Lucky to complete as he hitchhikes home.

"Get a tattoo, visit Ottawa, you know, go horseback riding. There's just so many things. And the people that have came to see him. Two people I know for sure came to Varney just to see him, this stuffed lobster," laughed Muzzell.

You can follow Lucky's LobsterQuest across Canada by following this link.

Marissa Muzzell and her friend carry Lucky the Lobster and his cage through Hanover's Heritage Square on July 31, 2024. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)