Stabbing in London leads to charges

    A stabbing in east London has led to charges for a city man.

    Around 6:50 p.m. on Wednesday, police were called to the area of Adelaide Street north and Hamilton Road, where they said two men who knew each other got in an argument over personal property.

    During the argument, police said one of the men showed a knife, threatened the other man, stabbed him then ran from the scene.

    A witness called 911 and gave a description of the suspect who was then arrested not far from the scene.

    Police did seize a knife and have charged a 29-year-old man with assault with a weapon, uttering threats of death or bodily harm, and possession of a schedule I substance.

    The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

