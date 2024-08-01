LONDON
London

    • Video captures truck fire on Highway 401

    Share

    Provincial police closed the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 Wednesday night near Woodstock because a transport truck was on fire.

    Viewer submitted video shows the truck on fire near Sweaburg Road around 10:30 p.m.

    Police say no injuries were reported and the highway was later reopened once the scene was cleared.

