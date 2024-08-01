London Ribfest takes over Victoria Park

For more than 35 years, Londoners have been getting their fill during the Civic Holiday weekend by lining up at the annual London Ribfest.

The lunch-hour crowd didn’t waste any time on the first day.

Steve Baldock, who works nearby, is a regular, “The ribs are always fantastic and I love trying all of the different sauces they have.”

Local ribber Fat Boys has been a part of the festival for more than 25 years.

Ricki Kefalidis said they travel all over, but it’s always great to come home.

“We go across Ontario, Quebec, and New Brunswick, but when we come home it’s like having a party with our own community,” said Kefalidis.

Bubba Lou’s is back and hoping to match last year’s success.

“We won the People’s Choice award in 2023 and we’re going to try and win it again,” said ‘Tickle,’ one of the ribbers at Bubba Lou’s.

Boss Hog’s is also a regular crowd favourite, and Mike Halfday said they put a lot of work into pleasing the ribfest faithful.

“It’s all about the rub, the love, and the God above, we always use great ingredients and it shows,” said Halfday.

Organizer Doug Hillier said besides the ribs, there are plenty of other things to do at Victoria Park.

“We have more than 20 bands on stage, there are two beer gardens, kids rides, and more than 100 food and craft vendors in the park as well,” said Hillier.

The London Ribfest is on now and wraps up on holiday Monday.