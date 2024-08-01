LONDON
London

    • Former Sarnia basketball coach, now BC councillor, charged with historic sex crimes

    An undated image of James Miller. (Source: City of Penticton, B.C.) An undated image of James Miller. (Source: City of Penticton, B.C.)
    Sarnia police say they've charged a former youth basketball coach with historic sexual offences.

    James Miller is charged with two counts of sexual interference and sexual assault of a person under 16.

    Police say they received a complaint from the alleged victim who is now an adult.

    According to police, the alleged incident took place in 1989.

    Miller is currently a city councillor in Penticton BC and was arrested there by RCMP.

    He has been put on a mandatory leave of absence from his duties.

