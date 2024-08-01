London’s homeless encampment strategy facing criticism just a month after council’s endorsement
A month after city council placed new restrictions on the location of homeless encampments, the effectiveness of the changes is being questioned by stakeholders in the Old East Village (OEV).
Ellen, who asked not to be identified, lives across the street from the municipal parking lot on Queens Avenue east of Dundas Street.
“In the last couple of weeks, I've seen more encampments over there,” she told CTV News.
On June 25, city council endorsed an updated Encampment Strategy that extended the minimum setback distances between encampments and sensitive land uses including:
- not within 150 metres of an elementary school or daycare
- not within 100 metres of a residential property with a dwelling on it, a playground, pools, spray pads, and sports fields
In addition, encampments in a list of so-called “no-go zones” will face rapid removal.
That list include 14 core area parks, sidewalks, pathways, and municipal parking lots.
Ellen had expected to see a more rapid response to her complaints about the municipal parking lot across from her house, “I expected it to be a no-go,” she said. “It's unrealistic to think there's never going to be someone there for a short time, but now it's like it's a “go-go zone” as far as I'm concerned.”
City staff told CTV News in a statement, “While the CIR (Community Informed Response) team is out at parking lots multiple times a day, they cannot be at each and every location all day.”
However, it’s not just neighbours disappointed by the initial results of the encampment strategy.
34-year-old Danai has been homeless for several years and believes the new strategy is moving people around in a way that is destabilizing.
“It’s very emotionally distressing, very frustrating,” she explained. “You get comfortable in one spot then the next morning, you don't know if you're going to be kicked out of there.”
A few hours after CTV News asked civic administration for an interview about the encampment strategy’s effectiveness, a CIR team arrived and cleaned up the parking lot.
The city’s statement describes the updated encampment response plan as, “grounded in a human rights-based approach. It outlines how transformational outreach works, and how each intentional engagement with an individual living unsheltered is to eventually support a transition into housing.”
But Danai points to the rising number of homeless Londoners putting their possessions into shopping carts and wheeled wagons as evidence that they’re feeling displaced.
“As you see, a lot of our stuff is in wagons, [on] wheels. Our tents get torn down and thrown out.”
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian military encounters Chinese research vessel in Arctic, warns competitors are 'probing' infrastructure
A Canadian warship on its first-ever Arctic patrol encountered a Chinese polar research vessel in the Bering Strait off Alaska earlier this month, as the Department of National Defence says global competitors are increasingly probing Canadian infrastructure and gathering intelligence in a warming Arctic.
British police charge 17-year-old with murder over a stabbing attack that killed 3 children
British police say they have charged a 17-year-old with murder over a stabbing attack that killed three children in Southport, northwest England.
Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, accused as the main plotter of 9/11 attacks, agrees to plead guilty
Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, accused as the main plotter in al Qaeda's Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States, has agreed to plead guilty, the U.S. Defense Department said Wednesday, pointing to a long-delayed resolution in an attack that altered the course of the United States and much of the Middle East.
Father and son facing terror charges were planning 'serious violent attack in Toronto': RCMP
RCMP say a father and son who were arrested in Richmond Hill on terrorism charges last week were 'in the advanced stages of planning a serious violent attack in Toronto.'
Canada beats Colombia 1-0 in Olympic women's soccer to advance
Canada's women's soccer team has advanced to the quarterfinals after defeating Colombia 1-0 in a do-or-die match at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Donald Trump falsely suggests Kamala Harris misled voters about her race
Donald Trump falsely suggested Kamala Harris had misled voters about her race as the former president appeared before the National Association of Black Journalists in Chicago Wednesday in an interview that quickly turned hostile.
Lotto Max's $95M prize is up for grabs after no winner for previous draw
With no jackpot winner to claim the $70-million Lotto Max prize, the total prize pool for the next draw swells to $95 million.
How a cross-border conspiracy to smuggle drugs into B.C. on a Jet Ski unravelled
A 67-year-old man who planned to use a Jet Ski to smuggle more than 180 kilograms of fentanyl and methamphetamine into Canada was convicted in a Seattle courtroom Friday, after beachcombers found the drugs stashed in several duffel bags along the Washington state coastline.
Mother of Kirkland Lake, Ont., murder victim still waiting for answers
The mother of Lea Thompson, who was murdered last summer in Kirkland Lake, says she’s still waiting to find out exactly what happened to her daughter.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Ont. monument to Estonian soldiers questioned over Nazi connection
Concerns have been raised about the names on a Second World War monument at an Estonian summer camp in Elora, Ont.
-
Father and son facing terror charges were planning 'serious violent attack in Toronto': RCMP
RCMP say a father and son who were arrested in Richmond Hill on terrorism charges last week were 'in the advanced stages of planning a serious violent attack in Toronto.'
-
Canada needs to rebuild its reputation after drone spying scandal, says former player
Helen Stoumbos, a former member of Canadian women’s soccer team, worries about the long-term perception of her sport.
Windsor
-
Teen dies due to drowning in Lakeshore
A 16 year old from Tilbury has been pronounced dead after OPP received reports of a person in distress in Lake St. Clair.
-
Windsor's vacant home tax program draws more than 150 complaints from residents
The City of Windsor has received more than 12 dozen complaints from residents about vacant homes since launching a tax program to address the issue four months ago.
-
'It’s good to get outside': Windsor youth take advantage of soaring temperatures
In spite of a heat warning from Environment Canada and the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, the city’s youngest residents were out Wednesday enjoying summer.
Barrie
-
Search ends for missing senior from Midland
The search for a missing elderly man from Midland Ont., has ended.
-
500+ marijuana plants discovered in illegal grow operation in Springwater
OPP destroyed over five hundred marijuana plants in an illegal grow operation at a farm in Springwater Township Ont.
-
Dozens gather at Tiny Twp. town hall to protest new planned development
Tiny Township's residents protested in front of the current town hall on Wednesday, demanding a halt to the construction of a new town administration building.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Tornadoes Project confirms funnel cloud a tornado
Northern Tornadoes Project has confirmed that a funnel cloud that was spotted Tuesday night near Little Current was a tornado. It was spotted by a number of witnesses before 4pm in the afternoon.
-
Mother of Kirkland Lake, Ont., murder victim still waiting for answers
The mother of Lea Thompson, who was murdered last summer in Kirkland Lake, says she’s still waiting to find out exactly what happened to her daughter.
-
Sudbury pedestrian, 92, struck and killed by debris from downtown crash
A 92-year-old pedestrian was killed by flying debris from a two-vehicle crash at a busy downtown Sudbury intersection Wednesday morning.
Ottawa
-
CLOSER LOOK
CLOSER LOOK New mortgage rules kick in today. What is changing?
As of Aug. 1, buyers purchasing newly-built homes will now have 30 years to pay off a mortgage instead of 25. The change was announced in April's federal budget as a measure to help tackle the housing crisis.
-
Saslove's Meat Market closing after 70 years in Ottawa’s ByWard Market
Saslove's Meat Market, one of the ByWard Market's oldest businesses, has announced it will be shutting its doors.
-
OC Transpo's head of rail construction resigning this fall
There is an upcoming change in OC Transpo's leadership team this fall, the City of Ottawa says.
Toronto
-
Father and son facing terror charges were planning 'serious violent attack in Toronto': RCMP
RCMP say a father and son who were arrested in Richmond Hill on terrorism charges last week were 'in the advanced stages of planning a serious violent attack in Toronto.'
-
One man dead after motorcycle crashes on Hwy. 427 off-ramp in Toronto
One person has died following a single-vehicle collision on a Highway 427 off-ramp overnight.
-
Video shows police raiding Toronto home of father, son facing terror charges
CP24 has obtained video of police raiding a Scarborough home of a father and son who were allegedly planning a 'serious violent attack in Toronto.'
Montreal
-
Roberge addresses concerns about new health-care rules affecting English community
Quebec's French language minister tried to allay concerns about the health-care network Wednesday, insisting the anglophone community won't need to prove they're eligible to receive care in English.
-
Hydro-Quebec says it was defrauded of more than $450,000, police investigating
Hydro-Quebec confirmed that a police investigation is underway after it was defrauded of almost half a million dollars earlier this month.
-
Montreal swimmer Ilya Kharun wins bronze in men's 200m butterfly
Swimmer Ilya Kharun has won a bronze medal for Canada in the men's 200-metre butterfly on Wednesday at the Olympic Games in Paris.
Atlantic
-
No arrests yet in weekend shooting at Africville reunion
Four days have passed since two gunmen opened fire into a crowd of men, women, and children at the annual Africville reunion. Despite ongoing investigations, no arrests have been made.
-
N.S. man allegedly submitted more than 300 false insurance claims: RCMP
The Nova Scotia RCMP has charged a 36-year-old Tennecape man for allegedly submitting hundreds of false insurance claims in 2022.
-
N.B. RCMP continues to search for answers 7 years after 17-year-old boy disappeared
The RCMP in St. Stephen, N.B., continues to investigate the disappearance of a 17-year-old boy seven years after he was reported missing.
Winnipeg
-
Former Birchwood Terrace tenants able to get belongings left behind after evacuation
Nearly three months after they were forced out of their home, former Birchwood Terrace tenants are being allowed back in this week to get the belongings they had to leave behind.
-
Manitoba to spray for mosquitoes in Winkler, 'evidence' of West Nile infection
The province is going to start spraying for mosquitoes in the City of Winkler as there is evidence of mosquitoes being infected with the West Nile virus.
-
Assiniboine Park wants city to find new home for 10 Commandments monument
The Assiniboine Park Conservancy is asking the city to find a new home for a religious monument engraved with the 10 Commandments over concerns it could make the park less welcoming.
Calgary
-
More money for less: Green Line LRT approval reaction remains mixed
Calgary city council has approved a revised Green Line LRT that is shorter and will cost much more.
-
1 dead after pickup truck, motorcycle collide in southeast Calgary
Police confirm one person is dead in the aftermath of a motor-vehicle collision in southeast Calgary.
-
Rocky View County welcomes major company to its growing warehouse hub
Another major company is increasing its footprint in Western Canada with a step into Alberta.
Edmonton
-
Jasper latest: Fire behaviour increasing with hotter weather
The Jasper wildfire remained out of control and fire behaviour was increasing on Wednesday as the weather got hotter.
-
Say 'high' to weed delivery in Alberta
You can now order your weed and your munchies on the same app.
-
City promises stronger parking enforcement for neighbourhoods near Heritage Festival
The city councillor for neighbourhoods south of the Edmonton Exhibition Grounds says residents can expect a stronger parking enforcement presence this long weekend for Edmonton's largest outdoor festival.
Vancouver
-
'It's horrific': Evacuees get first look at devastation from wildfire in small B.C. community
Residents of a small B.C. community hit hard by a wildfire are beginning to get a first-hand look at the devastation left behind.
-
Evacuation orders, flood warnings issued after landslide blocks B.C.'s Chilcotin River
A landslide in B.C.'s Central Interior blocked a major tributary of the Fraser River overnight Tuesday, prompting evacuation orders, flood warnings and an emergency alert on Wednesday.
-
'Makes you feel as if you're not valued as a person': Blind protesters target Cactus Club Café
Blind protesters, accompanied by their guide dogs, demonstrated outside a Vancouver Cactus Club Café on Wednesday, demanding better treatment from the restaurant chain.