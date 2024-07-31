Race to replace outgoing Elgin-Middlesex-London MP begins

The race to replace outgoing Elgin-Middlesex-London MP Karen Vecchio is starting.

Andrew Lawton posted on social media that he will run for the nomination.

Lawton is a former radio talk show host and rebel media contributor.

He has worked on political campaigns for others and ran for the Ontario PC party in London West back in 2018, losing to Peggy Sattler.

He was criticised during that campaign for past comments, calling for a ban on Islam, and for homophobic comments.

Lawton later said he was dealing with mental health struggles.

At this point, no other candidates have announced an interest in the nomination.