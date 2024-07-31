Following downtown London shooting, police need help locating and identifying suspects

London police have laid charges in relation to a shooting that took place downtown last weekend.

Two individuals, Mohamed Sail, 35, and Dean Robert Dickieson, 31, have been identified and charged, however their current whereabouts are unknown. Both are from the London area.

Charges include possession of firearms or ammunition contrary to probation orders, and occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm.

In addition to those charges, Sail also faces charges of discharging a firearm with intent to wound, endanger life or prevent arrest, assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, and use of a firearm during the commission of an indictable offense.

Sail is described as a Black male, standing approximately 6’1”, 223 pounds, medium build with brown eyes, short black hair and a black goatee.

Mohamed Sail (Source: London Police Service)

Dickieson is described as a white male, approximately 5’7”, 161 pounds, medium build with blue eyes, short brown hair, and brown scruffy facial hair.

Dean Robert Dickieson (Source: London Police Service)

At this time, investigators are also hoping to identify a third individual in relation to the shooting – described as a Black male, slender build, standing approximately 5’7” with shoulder length dreadlock hair.

Suspect to be identified (Source: London Police Services)

Police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating Dickieson and Sail, and in identifying the third suspect. If seen, do not approach them, as these individuals are considered armed and dangerous. Immediately call 911.

The shooting took place on Sunday, at approximately 4:30 a.m. in the area of Richmond Street and Clarence Street. Anyone that was in the area at the time of the incident may have dashcam, residential or business surveillance that could be helpful – if that’s you, please contact investigators.