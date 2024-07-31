Back to work at IMT Defence in Ingersoll

A nine-week strike at IMT Defence in Ingersoll has come to an end for the more than 200 workers.

Workers voted to ratify a new four-year collective agreement that eliminates the two-tier wage system, they said discriminated against new hires and existing workers with limited seniority.

The new contract includes a general wage increase of nine per cent over four years.

It also creates a new work shift intended to eliminate mandatory overtime and to entice workers to accept steady weekend work, in order to meet the employer’s staffing needs.

The new category calls for two, 12-hour shifts, paid at time-and-a half on Saturday and double-time on Sunday, for the equivalent of 42 hours of pay. Workers on this shift will then have Monday to Friday as days off.

Each union member will get a $1,000 signing bonus as well as improvements to benefits, shift premiums and safety boot allowances.