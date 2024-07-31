London woman arrested after refusing to prepay fare and pepper spraying her taxi driver

An investigation in the downtown core has led London police to arrest a 26-year-old woman.

On Monday afternoon, a woman entered a parked taxi and asked to be taken to a nearby business. When asked to prepay the fare, she refused, prompting the driver to ask her to leave, which she also refused.

The driver continued to wait for the woman to produce the fare, and when they asked her once more to exit the taxi, she pepper sprayed the driver, and fled on food.

Officers upon attending the complaint, located the woman a short distance away, and arrested her. She now faces charges of assault with a weapon.