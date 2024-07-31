Amazon Fulfillment Centre added to inter-community transit stops
Middlesex County’s inter-community transit route will soon include a new stop for workers – the Amazon Fulfillment Centre in Southwold will be added to service on route three as of August 6.
"We are thrilled to enhance our Route 3 service with the addition of the Amazon stop," said Middlesex County Warden Aina DeViet. "This move emphasizes our commitment to providing affordable and convenient transportation options that meet the evolving needs of our community. We look forward to the positive impact this will have for our residents.”
The expansion was one that Mayor Josh Morgan expressed excitement about, highlighting it’s positive impact on local public transit. “I’m excited to see this expansion of the inter-community transit route through London. This addition is a significant step in improving our public transit network, making it easier for residents to access employment opportunities and enhancing the overall accessibility of our communities. By improving connectivity, we are supporting both our local workforce and the broader economic development of the region.”
The route which currently operates between Dorchester, London and St. Thomas will incorporate this stop into it’s regular service at no extra charge. The trip remains at a price of $5.00 for a one way trip, as is standard on all Middlesex County Connect routes.
