Cyclist killed after being struck by transport truck

    One person has died after a crash Monday night in Lambton County.

    Around 10:05 p.m., crews responded to the area of London Line and Telfer Road for the crash involving a transport truck and a cyclist.

    Police said when they arrived it was clear the cyclist had been struck by the transport truck in the eastbound lane and had succumbed to his injuries. The victim was identified as a 42-year-old man from Sarnia.

    The investigation continues but according to police, no charges are expected to be laid.

    The roadway was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

