Copper wire being burned in Sarnia

A man has been arrested and charged after police saw black smoke coming from Hoard Watson Trail in Sarnia.

Just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday, police saw the smoke between Confederation Street and Wellington Street.

According to police, the fire was being fed by a large amount of wood, plastic, and rubber, and had started to char nearby trees.

Police said a man was trying to burn insulation off copper wire in order to salvage the copper for money.

A 48-year-old man is charged with breach of probation, arson to property and open air burn.