LONDON
London

    • Copper wire being burned in Sarnia

    A fire at an encampment at Howard Watson Trail in Sarnia on July 30, 2024. (Source: Sarnia police) A fire at an encampment at Howard Watson Trail in Sarnia on July 30, 2024. (Source: Sarnia police)
    A man has been arrested and charged after police saw black smoke coming from Hoard Watson Trail in Sarnia.

    Just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday, police saw the smoke between Confederation Street and Wellington Street.

    According to police, the fire was being fed by a large amount of wood, plastic, and rubber, and had started to char nearby trees.

    Police said a man was trying to burn insulation off copper wire in order to salvage the copper for money.

    A 48-year-old man is charged with breach of probation, arson to property and open air burn.

