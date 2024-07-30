LONDON
London

    • More student housing coming to London

    Share

    Two new residences will be built at Western University to house more than 1,000 students.

    At a news conference on Tuesday, Ontario Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Paul Calandra, said the dedicated student housing will help to free up affordable homes for people and families in London.

    The announcement is part of the provincial government's Cutting Red Tape to Build More Homes Act, 2024.

    This is a developing story.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    A perfect 10 pose for an (almost) perfect 10 wave goes viral

    The Brazilian not only managed to take down the Japanese surfer, he did so in part thanks to a near-perfect 9.90-scoring wave on Day 3 of the surfing competition in Tahiti – taking part halfway around the world from Paris. It was the highest-scoring wave in Olympic history.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News