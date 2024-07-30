LONDON
London

    • Aylmer meat plant operator fined following listeria contamination and product recall

    Aylmer, Ont. based Springwater Packers brand Mild Pepperonistix were recalled in September of 2023 due to listeria contamination. (Source: Health Canada) Aylmer, Ont. based Springwater Packers brand Mild Pepperonistix were recalled in September of 2023 due to listeria contamination. (Source: Health Canada)
    The operator of an Aylmer meat plant has been fined following an investigation by the Ministry of Food Agriculture and Agribusiness.

    In June, July and August of 2023, swabs taken by ministry staff in the Springwater Meats plant tested positive for listeria, leading Health Canada to the recall of pepperoni sticks packaged in the plant.

    Following those positive tests, the ministry ordered that Springwater Meats stop production of ready-to-eat meat products until modifications had been completed at the plant to remove health risks.

    On August 28, the ministry discovered that products had been manufactured in spite of the order to cease production.

    This has lead to charges for operator Frank Hamm, who has been fined $5,000 in addition to victim surcharge fees. 

