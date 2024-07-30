Crash involving overturned tanker closes intersection
OPP in Middlesex County have closed an intersection after a crash involving an overturned tanker truck.
Thames Centre fire is also on scene at the intersection of Gore Road and Elgin Road where the truck and a passenger vehicle collided.
Police said injuries are unknown at this time.
More details will be provided as they become available.
