    • Crash involving overturned tanker closes intersection

    OPP have closed Gore Road at Elgin Road following a crash on July 30, 2024. (Source: OPP) OPP have closed Gore Road at Elgin Road following a crash on July 30, 2024. (Source: OPP)
    OPP in Middlesex County have closed an intersection after a crash involving an overturned tanker truck.

    Thames Centre fire is also on scene at the intersection of Gore Road and Elgin Road where the truck and a passenger vehicle collided.

    Police said injuries are unknown at this time.

    More details will be provided as they become available.

