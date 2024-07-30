Vecchio not seeking re-election in Elgin-Middlesex-London

On Tuesday, Conservative MP Karen Vecchio announced she will not be seeking re-election in the riding of Elgin-Middlesex-London.

Vecchio has represented the riding that includes St. Thomas and south London for nine years.

In April, Vecchio was ousted by her fellow Conservative MPs from her longstanding position as chair of the Standing Committee on the Status of Women.

Vecchio had chaired the influential committee since 2017.

She announced that she won’t seek re-election on St. Thomas radio station myFM.