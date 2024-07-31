‘Best shape of my life’; Sarnia's Boady Santavy can’t wait to lift the weight at Olympic Games
Boady Santavy has dreams of the Olympic podium.
“I’m in the best shape of my life, and there is no words for me to describe how excited I'm feeling right now,” said Santavy.
“I'm more excited than I was for Tokyo and I don't think I've ever been this happy in my entire life.”
The Sarnia, Ont. native has arrived in France in preparation for his second Olympic Games.
“I do Olympic weightlifting, the two competition lifts are the Snatch and the Clean and Jerk,” Santavy told CTV News from his gym in Sarnia before leaving.
“The Snatch is a wide grip from the floor overhead into a squat position. The Clean and Jerk is a narrow grip where you bring it to your shoulders and you basically push it over your head”.
The 27 year old will compete in the men’s 89 kilogram event.
In 2021, he competed in the 96 kg event, and finished fourth. He missed the podium by just one kilogram.
That category was eliminated, so he has transitioned to the lower class.
He qualified based on his world ranking, after another country was unable to fill its athlete quota - breaking Canadian records along the way.
“I broke the record a couple times on both lifts. The Snatch, Clean and Jerk and total. I did 172 kilos in the Snatch, and I did 200 kilos in the Clean and Jerk”.
The Santavy family is no stranger to the world stage.
“My great uncle Joe Turcotte started weightlifting for our family in the 1940’s,” said Santavy.
“My grandfather, Robert Santavy did two Olympic Games (1968 and 1976) then my dad was an alternate but never ended up going to the Olympics”.
Robert Santavy - grandfather of Boady Santavy- was a member of the 1968 and 1976 Olympic Weightlifting teams. (Source: Boady Santavy)
Working out in a small gym in Sarnia, he has recovered from a 2023 Tommy John surgery and is ready to take on the world.
“Canadian records are for sure what we're going for at bare minimum,” said Santavy.
“Medal wise, you never know what will happen, on the day.”
The 2020 Olympics were impacted by the pandemic, so very few people were in attendance during his first games.
He does believe he received an “Olympic experience,” but this time, he expects the venue to be sold out for the 89 kilogram class.
“I'm in the most popular men's weight class and maybe the most popular weight class in, in weightlifting,” said Santavy. “A big crowd does help a lot. I found a couple of times where the crowd is just packed, full and super loud. It just gives you the chills and, helps the adrenaline.”
Santavy, with his father by his side as coach, will compete on August 9.
London Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Sport court dismisses Canada's appeal in women's soccer case
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Sport court dismisses Canada's appeal in women's soccer case
The Court of Arbitration for Sport has dismissed Canada's appeal of a six-point penalty against its Olympic women's soccer team.
NEW Want to move out of Canada? Experts explain everything you need to know
If you're planning to leave Canada, there's a laundry list of things that need to be checked off. Experts explain all the steps you need to take before making the move.
Man linked to four murders in Kirkland Lake, Ont., is dead, police say
Ontario Provincial Police say Martyn Rosko, the main suspect in four homicides in Kirkland Lake, is dead.
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh is killed in Iran by an alleged Israeli strike, threatening escalation
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in Tehran, Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard said early Wednesday, and Hamas blamed Israel for the attack.
Israel has a long history of targeted killings. Here's a look at some of them
A pair of strikes on militant leaders in Beirut and Tehran has escalated tensions in a region already on edge and adds to a long list of targeted killings attributed to Israel.
Toyota acknowledges more certification cheating and apologizes
Toyota reported Wednesday more cases of cheating on certification tests for new models required by the Japanese government, on top of those acknowledged earlier.
Families seek answers after inmates' bodies returned without internal organs
Six families whose loved ones died in Alabama prisons have filed lawsuits against the commissioner of the state's department of corrections, saying their family members' bodies were returned to them missing internal organs after undergoing state-ordered autopsies.
Former lead BBC news presenter pleads guilty to 3 counts of making indecent images of children
Huw Edwards, the BBC's former top news presenter, pleaded guilty Wednesday to three counts of making indecent images of children.
Father, son arrested for 'alleged terrorist activities' in the Greater Toronto Area: RCMP
The RCMP says that a father and son have been arrested in connection with 'alleged terrorist activities' in the Greater Toronto Area.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Death of neighbourhood deer sparks anger among Waterloo residents
Waterloo residents are frustrated over the death of a wild deer that had been living in their neighbourhood, after repeated requests to help the animal were ignored.
-
Guelph mayor calls out public drug use in city
The Mayor of Guelph is speaking out about drug use in public spaces.
-
Honey, the blind dog taken in by K-W Humane Society, finds her forever home
A three-year-old blind dog who was found abandoned and alone on the streets of Kitchener, finally has a new home.
Windsor
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Sport court dismisses Canada's appeal in women's soccer case
The Court of Arbitration for Sport has dismissed Canada's appeal of a six-point penalty against its Olympic women's soccer team.
-
Here’s when you can expect a settlement payment from Loblaw for admitting to bread price fixing
A Windsor law firm has been working on the case since it first came to light nearly a decade ago.
-
Final stages of Windsor’s $45M Cabana Road project nearing completion
Reconstruction work along one of Windsor's major arterial roads is nearing completion — but final touches are still ongoing as the city prepares to finish the Cabana Road project.
Barrie
-
Swim advisory for Couchiching Beach
Couchiching Beach in Orillia has a swim advisory in place.
-
Wasaga Beach calls for tent ban on beach
Following reports of people defecating on the beach, Wasaga Beach Mayor Brian Smith passed a motion in council on Monday, formally requesting the province to ban four-sided tents on the beach.
-
Rehabilitation centre for wildlife nears completion
The National Wildlife Centre in Caledon Ont., has been helping sick and injured wildlife for 10 years and will soon offer its first permanent wildlife field hospital.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Sudbury police investigating death at Bell Park
Sudbury police say they are investigating a death at Bell Park and is asking the public to avoid it.
-
Man linked to four murders in Kirkland Lake, Ont., is dead, police say
Ontario Provincial Police say Martyn Rosko, the main suspect in four homicides in Kirkland Lake, is dead.
-
'I feel so betrayed': Toronto police warn of new pick-pocket 'distraction thefts'
Toronto police are looking into two separate distraction-style thefts in the city this summer — one of which was caught on camera.
Ottawa
-
Pedestrian dies after being struck by a vehicle in Ottawa's south end
Emergency crews responded to a collision involving a pedestrian on Albion Road, between Rideau Road and Mitch Owens Road, just before midnight.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Sport court dismisses Canada's appeal in women's soccer case
The Court of Arbitration for Sport has dismissed Canada's appeal of a six-point penalty against its Olympic women's soccer team.
-
Here's how often LRT, subways run during midday, nonpeak periods across Canada
An Ottawa councillor warns the reduction in O-Train service during midday, non-peak periods could be part of a "death spiral of public transit" in the capital.
Toronto
-
'Incredibly disappointing': Ontario halts wastewater testing for COVID, other viruses
Ontario is officially ending its COVID-19 wastewater surveillance program today in a move some public health experts call shortsighted.
-
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in fail-to-remain crash suffers serious injuries: Toronto police
A pedestrian suffered serious injuries after he was struck by a vehicle in a fail-to-remain collision in Scarborough, Toronto police say.
-
Hamilton police arrest man who allegedly tried to get teenage girls into car
Police say they have arrested a suspect who allegedly tried to get two teenage girls into his car in Hamilton on Sunday.
Montreal
-
Quebec woman who allegedly posed as lawyer arrested after missing court
A Quebec woman who allegedly pretended to be a lawyer and evaded the authorities for weeks has been arrested.
-
Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman test out Montrealer's hot sauce on Hot Ones
A Montreal store owner is elated after watching two of Hollywood's biggest stars sample his hot sauce on a prominent YouTube show.
-
10-year-old boy missing in Montreal
Montreal police is looking for 10-year-old Jordan Blessing Nkhingu.
Atlantic
-
Average Canadian household spends almost half its income on taxes: Fraser Institute
Taxes are the largest household expense for families in Canada.
-
Sand from the Sahara Desert causing recent lull in the hurricane season: scientists
Tiny grains of sand from the Sahara Desert are to blame for the almost month-long lull in this year's Atlantic hurricane season, scientists say. But it could soon come to an end.
-
NEW
NEW Want to move out of Canada? Experts explain everything you need to know
If you're planning to leave Canada, there's a laundry list of things that need to be checked off. Experts explain all the steps you need to take before making the move.
Winnipeg
-
Bees, wasps to blame for wading pool closure
There’s a buzz at the Braeside Park wading pool and it’s not the sound of kids splashing around.
-
Winnipeg police searching for escaped youth inmates
Winnipeg police are looking for two inmates from the Manitoba Youth Centre – who are considered armed and dangerous – after they escaped custody Monday evening.
-
Ojibwe language version of Star Wars to hit Winnipeg theatres
Star Wars: A New Hope is rocketing back into theatres – in a completely new way.
Calgary
-
Murder-conspiracy trial tied to Coutts, Alta., COVID-19 blockade set to go to jury
A jury is set to begin deliberating today the fate of two men accused of conspiring to kill police at the Coutts, Alta., blockade in 2022.
-
Phase 1 of Calgary's Green Line LRT will be shorter as costs escalate
Skyrocketing costs have derailed the first phase of Calgary's Green Line LRT project, which will now be multiple stations shorter than planned.
-
Engineering regulator launching review of City of Calgary practices following water main break
An Alberta-based engineering and geoscience regulator is launching a practice review on the City of Calgary, following a major feeder main break last month.
Edmonton
-
Jasper's fire-affected small businesses face rocky road ahead
After labouring for months to bring one of Jasper's newest business concepts to life, the owners of The Peacock Cork & Fork never dreamed the young restaurant's run would be so short-lived.
-
Person struck by train in south Edmonton
A person was hit by a train on the CP Rail line in south Edmonton Tuesday evening.
-
Evacuees, residents won't be able to return to Jasper until wildfire under control: officials
Hot, dry conditions could cause the wildfire burning in Jasper National Park to pick up again this weekend, Alberta Wildfire says.
Vancouver
-
'I absolutely felt threatened': Former VPD exec speaks out alleging workplace toxicity and complicity
She spent nearly 20 years working for the Vancouver Police Department, and now the woman at the centre of a lawsuit is speaking publicly about the threatening environment she claims to have experienced, and the alleged inaction of management.
-
West Vancouver mayor on deadline to enact new housing bylaws: 'The gun is to our head'
Last Thursday, Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon gave West Vancouver's mayor and council 30 days to change the city's bylaws to comply with new provincial regulations allowing for the construction of multiple units on all single family lots.
-
New poll shows BC Conservatives closing gap with NDP as BC United loses another MLA
A poll released Tuesday shows the gap narrowing between the BC NDP and the BC Conservatives with the latter party trailing by just three points months before the provincial election.