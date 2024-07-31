LONDON
London

    • Intersection reopens following crash involving propane tanker truck

    Share

    An intersection in Middlesex County has reopened following a two-vehicle crash involving a propane tanker truck.

    According to OPP, Fore Road at Elgin road was still closed early Tuesday morning while the roads department assesses the area for damage.

    Just after 12 p.m. on Tuesday, emergency crews rushed to the scene in Thames Centre after a transport carrying a full load of propane, collided with an SUV.

    Three people were taken to hospital, two with serious injuries and one with life-threatening injuries.

    Police said more updates will be provided as they become available. 

