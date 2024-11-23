Man charged in child abuse investigation: STPS

The St. Thomas Police Service has charged a man in connection to a child abuse investigation.

On Friday, an 11-year-old boy reportedly told his school he was assaulted by his father the night before.

Police said the child sustained minor injuries.

Family and Children Services told the police of the incident, and an investigation was launched.

Police said the father has been arrested and charged with one count of assault. He was released on an undertaking with conditions to protect the victim.