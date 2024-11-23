Nuclear operator helps fund affordable housing project in Goderich

Bruce Power is usually in the business of donating to local charities and events, but now they’re helping to fund affordable housing.

The operators of the Bruce Nuclear Plant near Kincardine just donated $1 million towards Huron County’s largest affordable housing project in years.

The money will be used to help construct a 40 unit housing project on Gibbons Street in Goderich - which is currently under construction.

The $13 million project near Goderich's downtown should be ready to take on low income tenants by the end of 2025, or early 2026.

It is the centrepiece of Huron County's homelessness prevention plan that is seeing more than $20 million invested in nearly 70 new affordable housing apartments across the county.

"We are really proud of the work that's being done here to support folks who are in crisis or are very vulnerable, or in precarious housing," said Huron County's Homelessness Housing Programs Supervisor, Erin Schooley.

Schooley said they know of at least 131 unhoused people in Huron County, at least 20 of those being families. That's up from 96 unhoused people earlier this year, but down from nearly 200 back in 2021.

For Bruce Power, Midwestern Ontario’s largest employer with over 4000 employees, it’s an investment in the region’s future.

“Access to affordable housing is a fundamental need, and we are thrilled to contribute to a project that will have a lasting, positive impact on residents in Huron County. We look forward to seeing this important initiative come to life and are excited to be part of the solution for the growing demand for affordable housing in the region,” said James Scongack, Executive Vice President at Bruce Power.