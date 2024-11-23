Two people airlifted, several taken to hospital due to collision
Two people have been airlifted to hospital following a serious collision in Norfolk County.
Police are on scene of a two vehicle collision between a passenger vehicle and a pickup truck at the intersection of Villa Nova Road and Concession 2 Townsend.
OPP said several occupants were taken to hospital with undetermined injuries, in addition to the two that were airlifted.
Villa Nova Road is closed between Indian Line and Concession 3. Concession 2 is closed between Indian Line and Cockshutt Road.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
Police will provide further updates as they become available.
