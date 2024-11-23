Thousands endure heavy rain to take in Hyde Park Santa Claus parade

Nearly 15,000 people lined Gainsborough Road in the pouring rain to take in the 16th Hyde Park Santa Claus parade and support a great cause.

With a sports theme to this year’s parade, floats were decorated with hockey nets, basketball hoops and local soccer, hockey and baseball teams were taking part.

Leading the way as the Grand Marshall was London Majors legend, Cleveland Brownlee.

“This city has done for so much for me, and to allow me to walk in the Hyde Park Parade, this is nothing short of amazing,” said Brownlee.

“This is just like being on the field on a Friday night.”

London Majors legend Cleveland Brownlee was the Grand Marshall for the annual Hyde Park Santa Claus Parade in London, Ont. on Nov. 23, 2024. (Brent Lale/CTV London)

Brownlee, who moved from Georgia to London in 2010 to play for the Majors, has been a community supporter since day one.

“I always believe in giving back because I came from a place where a lot of people didn't give back,” said Brownlee.

“I just always wanted to grow up and once I made something of myself, I wanted to give back to the community as best I could. So, I do a lot of volunteering with the London Abuse Women's Centre, London housing, kids’ baseball, all kind of community events and the Business Cares Food Drive is coming up soon. All little things like that, just to help a community that has opened its arms for me.”

The slugger just completed his 14th season with the Majors. It was a combination of his community service and excellent play on the field, which made him a perfect choice to lead the parade.

“The Lions say we serve and why do we serve? We serve to make the world around us a better place,” said Rob Harbottle, past president of the Hyde Park Lions Club (HPLC). “Cleveland does just that.”

Members of the Hyde Park Lions Club (HPLC) and Rob and Tracy’s NoFrills walked the route collecting essential supplies for the North London Food Bank.

“We do this to collect food for the food bank, but it has evolved into a giant community event where everyone not only collects food, we collect toys, we collect boots and other supplies,” said Harbottle.

Thousands of families endured the heavy rain to take in the annual Hyde Park Santa Claus Parade in London, Ont. on Nov. 23, 2024 (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

Last year, they collected 2,430 pounds of food and more than $10,000 in cash.

More than 140 volunteers make this parade a possibility.

“I just can't thank the volunteers enough for putting something like this together,” said Josh Morgan, London’s mayor.

“When you get to walk through the parade, you see the smiling kids and it’s just a great community event.”

Morgan also knows the importance of the parade, as the demand at London’s Food Bank’s grows daily.

London Mayor Josh Morgan waves to the crowd at the annual Hyde Park Santa Claus Parade in London, Ont. on Nov. 23, 2024 (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

“All parts of the city have a great need,” added Morgan.

“There are phenomenal organizations in every corner of the city and up this way, their work at the Resource Centre and their food bank and food cupboard, it's just amazing. It helps so many people. That's why not only can you come here and have fun, but you can support a great cause.”