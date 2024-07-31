Woman pushed from moving vehicle in Sarnia

A Sarnia woman is recovering from a dislocated knee and some scratches after being pushed from a moving vehicle.

Shortly after 4 p.m. on June 16, Sarnia police were sent to the area of Indian road and Devine Street for a hit and run.

When officers arrived, they said the spoke with a woman who said she was in a vehicle with a man she only knew as, 'Jeff.'

While driving, police said the woman and man got into an argument and the woman was pushed from the vehicle while it was moving at approximately 50 km/h.

A 62-year-old man from Sarnia is charged with assault causing bodily harm, dangerous driving and failure to stop after accident.