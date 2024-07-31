Woman pushed from moving vehicle in Sarnia
A Sarnia woman is recovering from a dislocated knee and some scratches after being pushed from a moving vehicle.
Shortly after 4 p.m. on June 16, Sarnia police were sent to the area of Indian road and Devine Street for a hit and run.
When officers arrived, they said the spoke with a woman who said she was in a vehicle with a man she only knew as, 'Jeff.'
While driving, police said the woman and man got into an argument and the woman was pushed from the vehicle while it was moving at approximately 50 km/h.
A 62-year-old man from Sarnia is charged with assault causing bodily harm, dangerous driving and failure to stop after accident.
Father and son facing terror charges were planning 'serious violent attack in Toronto': RCMP
RCMP say a father and son who were arrested in Richmond Hill on terrorism charges last week were 'in the advanced stages of planning a serious violent attack in Toronto.'
Liberal donations up, but Conservatives again outpace all parties on fundraising
Liberals saw their donations rise in the second quarter of this year, showing the sole increase among federal parties, though Conservatives continue to dominate.
Holy Mola! Massive sunfish rescued near Bay of Fundy
It was a memorable day for many near the Bay of Fundy Monday when a Mola mola found its way to the Parrsboro Harbour in Nova Scotia.
Want to move out of Canada? Experts explain everything you need to know
If you're planning to leave Canada, there's a laundry list of things that need to be checked off. Experts explain all the steps you need to take before making the move.
Sport court dismisses Canada's appeal in women's soccer case
The Court of Arbitration for Sport has dismissed Canada's appeal of a six-point penalty against its Olympic women's soccer team.
Ticketmaster data breach sparks investigation from privacy commissioner
The Privacy Commissioner of Canada has announced an investigation into a cyber attack on entertainment company Ticketmaster following a personal information breach targeting millions of customers around the world.
Who was Ismail Haniyeh, the Hamas political leader killed in Tehran?
Ismail Haniyeh, political leader of Hamas since 2017, has been the most visible leader of the group during Israel’s war in Gaza, and was key in ongoing ceasefire and hostage release negotiations.
'I absolutely felt threatened': Former VPD exec speaks out alleging workplace toxicity and complicity
She spent nearly 20 years working for the Vancouver Police Department, and now the woman at the centre of a lawsuit is speaking publicly about the threatening environment she claims to have experienced, and the alleged inaction of management.
DNA analysis sheds light on how Neanderthals disappeared
New findings suggest that very early human history was complex, and modern humans likely interacted with Neanderthals
Death of neighbourhood deer sparks anger among Waterloo residents
Waterloo residents are frustrated over the death of a wild deer that had been living in their neighbourhood, after repeated requests to help the animal were ignored.
Teen arrested in Kitchener after escaping detention facility in Wilmot Township
A 16-year-old has been arrested after he escaped from a secure detention facility in Wilmot Township.
Guelph mayor calls out public drug use in city
The Mayor of Guelph is speaking out about drug use in public spaces.
Heat warning issued for Windsor-Essex
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Windsor-Essex. High temperatures are expected to continue through Thursday.
-
Impaired driving charge laid following collision in LaSalle
The LaSalle Police Service (LPS) has laid charges following a collision in LaSalle on Tuesday afternoon.
Wasaga Beach calls for tent ban on beach
Following reports of people defecating on the beach, Wasaga Beach Mayor Brian Smith passed a motion in council on Monday, formally requesting the province to ban four-sided tents on the beach.
-
Plan your long weekend ahead: Over 2,000 cars turned away from national park
With the long weekend approaching, visitors should not be disappointed if they plan to spend the weekend at a national park, along the water, surrounded by nature.
-
Police ask for public's help locating missing senior from Midland
Provincial police are using multiple resources to locate a senior who has been missing since Tuesday morning.
Person in wheelchair struck by vehicle on Highway 144, charges pending
Highway 144 is reopened after a person in a wheelchair was struck by a vehicle in the Dowling area Tuesday night.
-
Sudbury police investigating death at Bell Park
Sudbury police say they are investigating a death at Bell Park and are asking the public to avoid the area.
-
Collision closes Hwy. 69 near Britt
Highway 69 is closed Wednesday afternoon north of Britt because of a collision.
Crown seeking new trial against eastern Ontario doctor acquitted of killing 4 patients
Crown attorneys are seeking a new trial against Brian Nadler, a doctor acquitted of murder charges last month in connection with the deaths of four patients at an eastern Ontario hospital, court documents show.
-
Pedestrian dies after being struck by a vehicle in Ottawa's south end
Emergency crews responded to a collision involving a pedestrian on Albion Road, between Rideau Road and Mitch Owens Road, just before midnight.
-
Ottawa sees rise in whooping cough cases
Ottawa Public Health is reminding parents to add vaccinations to the back-to-school list for the fall, as the capital sees an increase in whooping cough cases.
-
BREAKING Human remains located during search for missing Markham, Ont. woman
Police say human remains were located during the search for a Markham, Ont. woman who went missing last week.
-
'Do not approach him:' Police say Hamilton man facing 11-year prison sentence is at-large
Hamilton police are appealing for information about the whereabouts of a 24-year-old man who is facing an 11-year prison sentence in connection with a fatal hit-and-run back in 2021.
10-year-old boy missing in Montreal
Montreal police is looking for 10-year-old Jordan Blessing Nkhingu.
-
Quebec announces the birth of 15 caribou fawns in captive facilities
At a time when caribou populations are in trouble in Quebec, the government has announced the arrival of 15 new calves at its captive facilities in Charlevoix and Gaspésie during the final birthing season of 2024.
-
Quebec woman who allegedly posed as lawyer arrested after missing court
A Quebec woman who allegedly pretended to be a lawyer and evaded the authorities for weeks has been arrested.
-
Universities in Atlantic Canada worried about big drop expected in foreign students
Universities in Atlantic Canada are worried about the big drop in foreign student enrolment expected this fall due to caps imposed by the federal government.
-
N.S. to bring 27 telecommunication towers to unserved areas
Nova Scotia is adding nearly 30 telecommunication towers across the province in what the government calls the “largest ever investment in cellular infrastructure.”
Rally for better bike safety blocks Winnipeg intersection
Protestors shut down the Maryland Bridge on Tuesday as they called for better bike safety.
-
Remains believed to be missing man found in wooded area: Manitoba RCMP
The remains of a missing Manitoba man were found in a wooded area on Monday.
-
Escaped youth inmates arrested: Winnipeg police
Two inmates from the Manitoba Youth Centre who escaped custody on Monday have been arrested.
Alberta Day of Caring: Recycle empty bottles and cans to help Jasper wildfire evacuees
It's the Alberta Day of Caring, a province-wide event to support Jasper wildfire evacuees.
-
WEATHER Heat warning returns to Calgary with daytime highs back in the 30s
A heat warning has been issued for Calgary and other parts of southern Alberta as a ridge of high pressure pushes into the province.
-
Murder-conspiracy trial tied to Coutts, Alta., COVID-19 blockade set to go to jury
A jury is set to begin deliberating today the fate of two men accused of conspiring to kill police at the Coutts, Alta., blockade in 2022.
Alberta's Smith pushing to fast-track permits for rebuild of fire-ravaged Jasper
Premier Danielle Smith says Alberta will push the federal government and the Town of Jasper to fast-track the rebuild of the picturesque Rocky Mountain townsite.
-
Blue-green algae found in Pigeon Lake
Alberta Health Services is advising Pigeon Lake residents and visitors to take precautions because of blue-green algae found in its water.
-
Jasper's fire-affected small businesses face rocky road ahead
After labouring for months to bring one of Jasper's newest business concepts to life, the owners of The Peacock Cork & Fork never dreamed the young restaurant's run would be so short-lived.
Winner of Vancouver's Celebration of Light fireworks competition announced
The winner of Vancouver's annual Celebration of Light fireworks contest has been chosen.
-
'I absolutely felt threatened': Former VPD exec speaks out alleging workplace toxicity and complicity
She spent nearly 20 years working for the Vancouver Police Department, and now the woman at the centre of a lawsuit is speaking publicly about the threatening environment she claims to have experienced, and the alleged inaction of management.
-
New poll shows BC Conservatives closing gap with NDP as BC United loses another MLA
A poll released Tuesday shows the gap narrowing between the BC NDP and the BC Conservatives with the latter party trailing by just three points months before the provincial election.