Two senior officials with Pride London have resigned.
Acting President Michelle Paradis and temporary director Chase Knowles, posted resignation letters to pride London’s Facebook page on Wednesday.
Neither letter gives reasons for their departures.
The announcements come a little more than a week after this year's Pride London festival wrapped up — concluding with the annual pride parade last Sunday.
