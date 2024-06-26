Vast majority of London’s parkland now off limits to homeless encampments

LONDON
    An encampment in a woodlot near the Thames River in London, Ont. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London) An encampment in a woodlot near the Thames River in London, Ont. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London)
    Londoners experiencing homelessness must now navigate a more complex and restrictive set of rules about where they can set up a tent or make-shift shelter.

    During Tuesday’s council meeting, city staff revealed the potential impact of council’s decision to increase setback distances in the new Community Encampment Response Plan (CERP).

    “At first glance, it looks like the council parameters that have been recommended would essentially render between 80 per cent and 85 per cent of park space as unusable for potential encampments,” Deputy City Manager of Social and Health Development Kevin Dickins told council.

    Initially, frontline agencies and stakeholders participating in the Whole of Community Response to Homelessness recommended minimum setback distances (from sensitive land uses) based on a recent decision by the City of Hamilton.

    Locations proposed setbacks suggested encampments not be permitted

    • within 50 metres of elementary schools, daycares, pools, or playgrounds
    • within 10 metres of private property lines
    • within 5 metres of a sports field

    However, council voted in favour of extending those setback distances based on community feedback received from homeowners and businesses last month.

    Where encampments are now not permitted

    • within 150 metres of elementary schools or daycares
    • within 100 metres of a private residential property (with a dwelling)
    • within 100 metres of playgrounds, pools, splash pads, golf courses, and sports fields

    Dickins added that the Community Informed Response (CIR) Team that removes problematic encampments uses judgement in its enforcement decisions.

    “It looks like there will be some significant impacts in terms of restricting where encampments could possibly be located. Again, we preface that with, there's a lot of nuance and discretion that goes into this work,” he explained.

    After the meeting, Mayor Josh Morgan emphasized that council can change the policy if needed.

    “Council did increase those distances from a variety of locations, which obviously has implications," Morgan told CTV News. "I think we'll have to wait to see how staff operationalize this to see if there's any significant challenges with implementing that."

    The updated CERP also includes so-called “no-go zones” which will result in the rapid removal of tents.

    No-go zones

    • not inside off-leash dog parks
    • not in cemeteries
    • not in community gardens
    • not on sidewalks or paths, in municipal parking lots, or under bridges
    • not in doorways and blocking accessibility ramps
    • not in other areas posing a safety risk (flooding, slope instability, etc.)

    In addition, there are also 14 core area parks and other public locations where encampments are not permitted.

    “Although we've established some parameters, staff do have the flexibility to flex those a little bit,” explained Morgan. “So if there's a five or 10 metre buffer (that) actually allows a space, and that encampment is functioning well and meets all the protocols, then (city staff) are not going to be getting out the metre stick.”

    Londoners experiencing homelessness will have to follow the potentially confusing patchwork of overlapping restrictions or risk being given 24 hours’ notice to relocate their shelters.

    The mayor, however, doesn’t feel the restrictions create so many “no-go zones” as to violate peoples’ basic human right to shelter.

    “I don't think so at this point,” Morgan said. “There are still a number of spaces where people can engage in encampment activities. Ultimately, our goal is to have no one in encampments and move them into housing. That is the core of the strategy here.” 

