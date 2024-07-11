Police believe witnesses in Holmesville murder have yet to come forward
Police are once again putting out the call for witnesses of a child's death in Huron County, which saw a 13 year old accused of first degree murder.
On July 2, police were called to a former public school in Holmesville, just west of Clinton Ont. where they found another child who was taken to hospital, and pronounced deceased.
In a statement from Huron OPP on Thursday, investigators said that they believe two individuals may have information which would help investigators, but have not yet come forward.
Police say the pair would have been in the wooded area near the former school on Cut Line Road between 12:00 p.m. and 4:15 p.m. on July 2,
The 13-year-old boy charged with first degree murder made a brief court appearance on Thursday, and while he can't be named under Canadian Criminal Law, he does remain in custody.
His next court appearance is scheduled for August 8.
