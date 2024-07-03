Youth charged with murder in death near Clinton Ont.

Police in Huron County are currently overseeing a death investigation.

Around 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, emergency services responded to an address on Cut Line Road between Parr Line and Tipperary Line in Central Huron.

According to police, a person was found and taken to hospital where they were pronounced deceased – this afternoon, Huron OPP confirmed that they have charged a youth with first degree murder.

Residents in the area can expect to see a large police presence, which will continue into the evening. This includes, the Criminal Investigation Branch, Forensic Identification Services and the Chief Coroner.

Huron County OPP are investigating a death in Holmesville, Ont. July 3, 2024. (Bailey Shakyaver/CTV News London)