    Youth charged with murder in death near Clinton Ont.

    OPP are investigating a death in Holmesville, Ont. on July 3, 2024. (Bailey Shakyaver/CTV News London) OPP are investigating a death in Holmesville, Ont. on July 3, 2024. (Bailey Shakyaver/CTV News London)
    Police in Huron County are currently overseeing a death investigation.

    Around 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, emergency services responded to an address on Cut Line Road between Parr Line and Tipperary Line in Central Huron.

    According to police, a person was found and taken to hospital where they were pronounced deceased – this afternoon, Huron OPP confirmed that they have charged a youth with first degree murder.

    Residents in the area can expect to see a large police presence, which will continue into the evening. This includes, the Criminal Investigation Branch, Forensic Identification Services and the Chief Coroner.

    Huron County OPP are investigating a death in Holmesville, Ont. July 3, 2024. (Bailey Shakyaver/CTV News London)

