How is the LCBO strike affecting small-town convenience outlets?

There are numerous LCBO convenience outlets across the province attached to existing retailers, and they're seeing the impacts of the strike.

"It's been very hectic. A little stressful," said Delaware Variety Manager Nicola Klein.

It was clear on the first day of the strike that convenience outlets would be under pressure.

"There are people waiting in the parking lot. I was having people in my eight-hour shift buying $500, $600, $700 worth of alcohol. Just at once," she said.

These shelves are always filled, with stock in the back. But on this day, "Unfortunately, what you see is what you get," said Klein.

The convenience outlets are designed to serve smaller communities, partnering with various, sometimes unconventional, outlets.

Klein said she and her co-workers learned early on not to raise expectations.

Delaware Variety, seen on July 11, 2024, is an LCBO convenience outlet experiencing unprecedented demand during the LCBO strike. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)

"I had somebody call, asking, 'Oh, do you have this specific type of vodka?’ And my co-worker said, ‘Yeah, we do.’ They were a 20 minute drive away and five minutes after they called, somebody bought all the bottles."

The LCBO has directed people to online ordering, but those orders take five to 10 days.

They have also said it will reopen 32 stores across the province 14 days after the first day of the strike. Those stores will be open Friday to Sunday with limited hours.

Klein expects there will continue to be high traffic at her store, "The demand is so high that anything that we get pretty much goes straight off the shelves. So as you can see, our shelves are pretty bare right now."