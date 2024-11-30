'We’ve helped 1,500 families this year': Lights and Sirens Toy Drive aids LIFE*SPIN

Cars lined up at Fire Station #1 on Saturday to drop off toys and gifts in support of LIFE*SPIN.

It was the annual London Emergency Services Lights & Sirens Toy Drive, where first responders collected items for families in need.

“If you can believe, we’ve helped almost 1,500 families this Christmas season,” said Meagen Ciufo, LIFE*SPIN program coordinator.

“We are always still in need of more toys so if people want to drop some off or reach out to us, the more toys, the merrier.”

With Fire Fighter Santa greeting children, kids were given an opportunity to get up close to emergency service vehicles.

Fire Fighter Santa bumps fists with a child at the annual London Emergency Services Lights & Sirens Toy Drive on Saturday Nov. 30, 2024 (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

“It’s truly heartwarming to see our community come together, especially as we get to engage with families, let the kids experience the magic of emergency vehicles, and take a photo with Santa,” said Ciufo.

“Every donation, no matter how big or small, makes a difference.”

In partnership with LIFE*SPIN, the London Professional Fire Fighters Association (LPFFA) helped collect the toys.

“This has become one of our most, privileged events to be involved in,” said Randy Evans, secretary with the LPFFA.

“We've been doing a toy drive in some sense for the last 20 years, but really, on a small scale. About 15 years ago, we partnered with all the other first responders and LIFE*SPIN and we’re not just sponsoring a handful of families. We're looking after 1,200 to 1,400 families.”

Volunteer Aaron Counsell helps unload a box of toys from a car during the annual London Emergency Services Lights & Sirens Toy Drive on Saturday Nov. 30, 2024 (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

Ciufo said they are in need of some more volunteers over the next three weeks to help with making Christmas memorable for London families.

“We’re always in need of new drivers to deliver the gifts to families,” said Ciufo.

“People can do it in pairs. We get the route all ready, and they would just email us if they're interested in helping us deliver the toys for sure. Over the next little while we'll be packing for families. I think we still have about 800 families we have to pack for, so it's like Christmas village at our place. It's just packed with toys.”