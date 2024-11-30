'We have to remain strong': Striking London postal workers hold solidarity rally

Dozens of striking postal workers with London local 566 rallied Saturday outside the Canada Post administration building on Highbury Avenue.

Organized by the London and District Labour Council, the rally had guest speakers from multiple unions showing their support for the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) who have been on strike for just over two weeks.

“We're fighting for pensions, we're fighting for safer working conditions, especially for our letter carriers and we’re fighting for wages,” said Kim Rouble, president of CUPW Local 566.

“Nobody wants to be on strike, but we are fighting for a cause, and they're very justified in being out here. That's why you're seeing the strength and the unity and the numbers that you're seeing. We believe in what we're fighting for.”

Joining them was Mark Platt, the National director of the Ontario region of CUPW.

“It's inspiring to see the members standing up for themselves,” said Platt.

Striking Canada Post workers chant during a rally on Highbury Ave. on Saturday Nov. 30, 2024 (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

“This is the time our membership has their voice and has a chance to tell the employer that they want to be treated with fairness and respect, and they want to get decent wages in a collective agreement. We’re into a third week of a job action against the employer, and the employer has not been moving that whole time. The Minister of Labor intervened last Wednesday and sat the parties down and said he wasn't going to bail the employer out. He told the parties that there has to be a negotiated settlement.”

The rally comes just days after Canada Post has laid off striking employees.

Canada Post spokeswoman Lisa Liu confirmed the layoffs, saying they are temporary.

She said the organization has informed some employees that the collective agreements are no longer in effect and their conditions of employment have now changed, as per the Canada Labour Code — referring to the section of the code that covers lockout notices.

"Our business has been significantly impacted leading up to and throughout this labour disruption. We have taken steps to adjust our operations," Liu said.

Neither the union nor Canada Post provided details on the extent of the layoffs.

Earlier in November, Canada Post issued a lockout notice but said it didn't intend to lock out employees, instead saying the notice would allow the company to make changes to its operations in order to respond to the effects of a strike.

London-North-Fanshawe NDP MP Lyndsey Matthyssen attended to show support for the striking workers, and said this “government has never stood up for workers.”

London MP Lyndsey Matthyssen speaks to the crowd of striking Canada Post workers during a rally on Saturday Nov. 30, 2024 (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

She is happy the government isn’t interfering in the dispute and added that her party won’t ever let it happen.

“These are incredible folks that are fighting for themselves, they are fighting for their jobs, are fighting for pay equity and a fair living wage,” said Matthyssen.

“They're fighting for so many things against an employer that is bullying them, that is doing illegal things, and we can't allow that to happen.”

CUPW said it has filed an unfair labour practice complaint with the Canada Industrial Relations Board over the layoffs of striking employees.

Striking Canada Post workers from CUPW Local 566 march up Highbury Ave. on Saturday Nov. 30, 2024 (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

CUPW said the layoffs are an "intimidation tactic" that violates the Canada Labour Code.

Canada Post spokeswoman Lisa Liu said in a statement that the Crown corporation has received the complaint and is reviewing it.

Liu said Canada Post denies any violation of the labour code.

“We're waiting for the employer to come back to the table and seriously negotiate with us,” said Platt.

“The picket lines across the country have had huge amounts of membership on them, and they're strong, and the members want to get this settled and out of the way so we can get back to work and deliver Christmas to the employer. They have to stop with the tactics. They have to get down to bargaining and get a settled agreement out of the way so we can get back to serving Canadians.”

The rally ended with a march down Highbury Ave, with workers chanting “solidarity” and ‘hold the line.”

“We're 55,000 strong, so it's not just London, it's 55,000 of us and our families,” added Rouble.

- with files from The Canadian Press